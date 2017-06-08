Two debutants named in first Wallabies line-up of the year

Michael Cheika has revealed his first Wallabies line-up of the year for this Saturday’s opening June international against Fiji in Melbourne
While Cheika has named a starting XV, he hasn’t revealed his reserves for the match. They will be announced tomorrow.
Two debutants have been named in the run-on side, with Karmichael Hunt to make his long-awaited first appearance for the Wallabies at inside centre and Waratah Ned Hanigan to start at number six.
“I have been very pleased with some of the individual performances this season and this has really been the basis of many of these selections,” Cheika said.
“It’s been great to see the energy that Ned and Karmichael have brought this week. We know Test footy is a different beast and I know they have what it takes to step up.”
Hunt’s Reds teammate Scott Higginbotham will make his first Wallabies appearance in almost two years on Saturday when he starts against Fiji at number eight. Higginbotham’s last cap came in July 2015 against the Springboks in Brisbane.
Regular skipper Stephen Moore hasn’t been selected for the opening Test of the year, with Tatafu Polota-Nau starting at hooker and number seven Michael Hooper taking over the captaincy for the match.
“Tatafu has been challenging Stephen for the number two jersey for many years and his form has warranted his selection. Stephen is our captain and he’ll be up to the challenge of what both Tatafu and Tolu will bring this Series,” Cheika said.
“We’re growing a young leadership team within our side and Michael is a key man in this. His leadership at the Tahs has been exceptional this year and we expect the same on Saturday for a big home Test against a very strong Fiji side.”
Tom Robertson and Allan Alaalatoa will start alongside Polota-Nau in the front row, while Sam Carter and Adam Coleman have been named as the side’s two locks.
In the backs, Will Genia will start at halfback alongside five-eighth Bernard Foley. Tevita Kuridrani is set to partner Hunt in the centres, while Dane Haylett-Petty and Henry Speight have been named on the wings. Despite plenty of criticism around his form for the Waratahs this year, Israel Folau will start at fullback.
The first June Test against Fiji will kick off at 3pm (AEST) at Melbourne’s AAMI Park, and you’ll be able to follow all of the action right here on The Roar with our live coverage of the match.
Wallabies team to play Fiji
1. Tom Robertson (7 Tests)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (68 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (9 Tests)
4. Sam Carter (13 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (9 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan*
7. Michael Hooper (c) (65 Tests)
8. Scott Higginbotham (32 Tests)
9. Will Genia (75 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (42 Tests)
11. Henry Speight (11 Tests)
12. Karmichael Hunt*
13. Tevita Kuridrani (45 Tests)
14. Dane Haylett-Petty (14 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (52 Tests)
Bench to be announced on Friday
*Denotes debutant
Crazy Horse said | June 8th 2017 @ 1:54pm | ! Report
A pretty good lineup with a balance of experience and newbies (hopefully more on the bench). But still playing the best fullback in the Australian Conference out of position so Izzy, who has been way below his best all year, can have the 15 jersey.
Izzy should on the wing and DHP at 15.
June 8th 2017 @ 1:58pm
Adsa said | June 8th 2017 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
Tom Robertson as a starting international prop- ha ha ha, now that is a funny clown gag. Toby Smith should feel aggrieved at that decision.
June 8th 2017 @ 2:10pm
DJW said | June 8th 2017 @ 2:10pm | ! Report
I think they hugely over rate Robertson. Just my opinion though and I’m no expert
June 8th 2017 @ 1:59pm
Rugnut said | June 8th 2017 @ 1:59pm | ! Report
Sam Carter…the weakest of locks in the squad
Moore dropped from run-on team….good
Hooper captain…only one standing (make way for Pocock when he returns as Hooper will be on the bench)
Hunt at No 12….great call…now it’s up to him to prove himself
Same goes for Higgers at No 8…he cant afford to be lazy. 80mins of absolute dedication to the teams strategy
Folau No 15…should be on Wing. No doubt will share back with DHP and Foley
Good to see Genia back .. probably only play 60 mins at most.
Pity we have no strong no 10s…Foley is our best at this stage
The reserves will be interesting.
June 8th 2017 @ 2:00pm
moondoggie said | June 8th 2017 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
Reasonable XV. I’d have Rory Arnold over Carter, Folau on the wing and Haylett-Petty as fullback. Interesting that Moore isn’t starting. I’d have Genia as captain over Hooper. Good leader and going forward one of the few who will be a walk up starter (even if he is based overseas next year).
June 8th 2017 @ 2:02pm
John R said | June 8th 2017 @ 2:02pm | ! Report
If I had a dollar for every impending comment about Robertson, Hanigan, Hooper and Folau…
June 8th 2017 @ 2:06pm
Dave_S said | June 8th 2017 @ 2:06pm | ! Report
Hehe
June 8th 2017 @ 2:07pm
stubs said | June 8th 2017 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
Hooper is finally given the captaincy! There is no one more deserving, despite the general Hooper hate on these forums.