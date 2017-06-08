Two debutants named in first Wallabies line-up of the year

Michael Cheika has revealed his first Wallabies line-up of the year for this Saturday’s opening June international against Fiji in Melbourne

While Cheika has named a starting XV, he hasn’t revealed his reserves for the match. They will be announced tomorrow.

Two debutants have been named in the run-on side, with Karmichael Hunt to make his long-awaited first appearance for the Wallabies at inside centre and Waratah Ned Hanigan to start at number six.

“I have been very pleased with some of the individual performances this season and this has really been the basis of many of these selections,” Cheika said.

“It’s been great to see the energy that Ned and Karmichael have brought this week. We know Test footy is a different beast and I know they have what it takes to step up.”

Hunt’s Reds teammate Scott Higginbotham will make his first Wallabies appearance in almost two years on Saturday when he starts against Fiji at number eight. Higginbotham’s last cap came in July 2015 against the Springboks in Brisbane.

Regular skipper Stephen Moore hasn’t been selected for the opening Test of the year, with Tatafu Polota-Nau starting at hooker and number seven Michael Hooper taking over the captaincy for the match.

“Tatafu has been challenging Stephen for the number two jersey for many years and his form has warranted his selection. Stephen is our captain and he’ll be up to the challenge of what both Tatafu and Tolu will bring this Series,” Cheika said.

“We’re growing a young leadership team within our side and Michael is a key man in this. His leadership at the Tahs has been exceptional this year and we expect the same on Saturday for a big home Test against a very strong Fiji side.”

Tom Robertson and Allan Alaalatoa will start alongside Polota-Nau in the front row, while Sam Carter and Adam Coleman have been named as the side’s two locks.

In the backs, Will Genia will start at halfback alongside five-eighth Bernard Foley. Tevita Kuridrani is set to partner Hunt in the centres, while Dane Haylett-Petty and Henry Speight have been named on the wings. Despite plenty of criticism around his form for the Waratahs this year, Israel Folau will start at fullback.

The first June Test against Fiji will kick off at 3pm (AEST) at Melbourne’s AAMI Park, and you’ll be able to follow all of the action right here on The Roar with our live coverage of the match.

Wallabies team to play Fiji

1. Tom Robertson (7 Tests)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (68 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (9 Tests)

4. Sam Carter (13 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (9 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan*

7. Michael Hooper (c) (65 Tests)

8. Scott Higginbotham (32 Tests)

9. Will Genia (75 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (42 Tests)

11. Henry Speight (11 Tests)

12. Karmichael Hunt*

13. Tevita Kuridrani (45 Tests)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty (14 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (52 Tests)

Bench to be announced on Friday

*Denotes debutant