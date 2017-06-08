Round 12 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 8 Jun 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

The teams for Round 12 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs

7:20pm Thursday June 8, SCG

Sydney Swans

IN: Kieren Jack, Sam Naismith

OUT: Kurt Tippett (Omitted), Oliver Florent (Omitted)

Western Bulldogs

IN: Fletcher Roberts, Matthew Boyd, Travis Cloke, Toby McLean

OUT: Bailey Williams (Omitted), Dale Morris (Ankle), Tom Boyd (Back), Robert Murphy (Hamstring)

Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda Saints

7:50pm Friday June 9, Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Crows

IN: Jonathon Beech, Riley Knight

OUT: Luke Brown (Fractured Cheekbone), David Mackay (Omitted)

NEW: Jonathon Beech

St Kilda Saints

IN: Josh Bruce, Jimmy Webster, Nathan Wright

OUT: Shane Savage (Omitted), Darren Minchington (Omitted), Daniel McKenzie (Omitted)

Hawthorn Hawks vs Gold Coast Suns

1:45pm Saturday June 10, MCG

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Will Langford, Tim O’Brien

OUT: Ty Vickery (Omitted), Dallas Willsmore (Omitted)

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Callum Ah Chee, Mackenzie Willis

OUT: Will Brodie (Omitted), Jarrod Harbrow (Club Suspension)

Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle Dockers

4:35pm Saturday June 10, Gabba

Brisbane Lions

IN: Tom Rockliff, Ryan Harwood

OUT: Matthew Hammelmann (Omitted), Ben Keays (Omitted)

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Tommy Sheridan, Sam Collins, Brennan Cox

OUT: Ed Langdon (Knee), Matt Taberner (Omitted), Ethan Hughes (Omitted)

NEW: Brennan Cox

Essendon Bombers vs Port Adelaide Power

7:25pm Saturday June 10, Etihad Stadium

Essendon Bombers

IN: James Kelly

OUT: Brent Stanton (Omitted)

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Chad Wingard

OUT: Aaron Young (Omitted)

Carlton Blues vs GWS Giants

3:20pm Sunday June 11, Etihad Stadium

Carlton Blues

IN: Jed Lamb, Liam Jones, Billie Smedts, Dale Thomas

OUT: Harrison Macreadie (Omitted)

(three to be omitted)

GWS Giants

IN: Dawson Simpson, Steve Johnson, Jeremy Finlayson

OUT: Dawson Simpson, Jeremy Finlayson

(three to be omitted)

Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies

3:20pm Monday June 12, MCG

Melbourne Demons

IN: Christian Salem, Jay Kennedy-Harris, Jake Spencer

OUT: none

(three to be omitted)

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Tom Langdon, Alex Fasolo, Callum Brown, James Aish, Chris Mayne, Mason Cox

OUT: Jamie Elliott (Ankle), Daniel Wells (Calf), Tyson Goldsack (Shoulder)

NEW: Callum Brown

(three to be omitted)

All times are AEST.