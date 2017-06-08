Round 12 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 12 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs
7:20pm Thursday June 8, SCG
Sydney Swans
IN: Kieren Jack, Sam Naismith
OUT: Kurt Tippett (Omitted), Oliver Florent (Omitted)
Western Bulldogs
IN: Fletcher Roberts, Matthew Boyd, Travis Cloke, Toby McLean
OUT: Bailey Williams (Omitted), Dale Morris (Ankle), Tom Boyd (Back), Robert Murphy (Hamstring)
Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda Saints
7:50pm Friday June 9, Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Crows
IN: Jonathon Beech, Riley Knight
OUT: Luke Brown (Fractured Cheekbone), David Mackay (Omitted)
NEW: Jonathon Beech
St Kilda Saints
IN: Josh Bruce, Jimmy Webster, Nathan Wright
OUT: Shane Savage (Omitted), Darren Minchington (Omitted), Daniel McKenzie (Omitted)
Hawthorn Hawks vs Gold Coast Suns
1:45pm Saturday June 10, MCG
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Will Langford, Tim O’Brien
OUT: Ty Vickery (Omitted), Dallas Willsmore (Omitted)
Gold Coast Suns
IN: Callum Ah Chee, Mackenzie Willis
OUT: Will Brodie (Omitted), Jarrod Harbrow (Club Suspension)
Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle Dockers
4:35pm Saturday June 10, Gabba
Brisbane Lions
IN: Tom Rockliff, Ryan Harwood
OUT: Matthew Hammelmann (Omitted), Ben Keays (Omitted)
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Tommy Sheridan, Sam Collins, Brennan Cox
OUT: Ed Langdon (Knee), Matt Taberner (Omitted), Ethan Hughes (Omitted)
NEW: Brennan Cox
Essendon Bombers vs Port Adelaide Power
7:25pm Saturday June 10, Etihad Stadium
Essendon Bombers
IN: James Kelly
OUT: Brent Stanton (Omitted)
Port Adelaide Power
IN: Chad Wingard
OUT: Aaron Young (Omitted)
Carlton Blues vs GWS Giants
3:20pm Sunday June 11, Etihad Stadium
Carlton Blues
IN: Jed Lamb, Liam Jones, Billie Smedts, Dale Thomas
OUT: Harrison Macreadie (Omitted)
(three to be omitted)
GWS Giants
IN: Dawson Simpson, Steve Johnson, Jeremy Finlayson
OUT: Dawson Simpson, Jeremy Finlayson
(three to be omitted)
Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies
3:20pm Monday June 12, MCG
Melbourne Demons
IN: Christian Salem, Jay Kennedy-Harris, Jake Spencer
OUT: none
(three to be omitted)
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Tom Langdon, Alex Fasolo, Callum Brown, James Aish, Chris Mayne, Mason Cox
OUT: Jamie Elliott (Ankle), Daniel Wells (Calf), Tyson Goldsack (Shoulder)
NEW: Callum Brown
(three to be omitted)
All times are AEST.