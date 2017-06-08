 

Round 12 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

    The teams for Round 12 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs

    7:20pm Thursday June 8, SCG

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Kieren Jack, Sam Naismith
    OUT: Kurt Tippett (Omitted), Oliver Florent (Omitted)

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Fletcher Roberts, Matthew Boyd, Travis Cloke, Toby McLean
    OUT: Bailey Williams (Omitted), Dale Morris (Ankle), Tom Boyd (Back), Robert Murphy (Hamstring)

    Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda Saints

    7:50pm Friday June 9, Adelaide Oval

    Adelaide Crows
    IN: Jonathon Beech, Riley Knight
    OUT: Luke Brown (Fractured Cheekbone), David Mackay (Omitted)
    NEW: Jonathon Beech

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Josh Bruce, Jimmy Webster, Nathan Wright
    OUT: Shane Savage (Omitted), Darren Minchington (Omitted), Daniel McKenzie (Omitted)

    Hawthorn Hawks vs Gold Coast Suns

    1:45pm Saturday June 10, MCG

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Will Langford, Tim O’Brien
    OUT: Ty Vickery (Omitted), Dallas Willsmore (Omitted)

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: Callum Ah Chee, Mackenzie Willis
    OUT: Will Brodie (Omitted), Jarrod Harbrow (Club Suspension)

    Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle Dockers

    4:35pm Saturday June 10, Gabba

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Tom Rockliff, Ryan Harwood
    OUT: Matthew Hammelmann (Omitted), Ben Keays (Omitted)

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Tommy Sheridan, Sam Collins, Brennan Cox
    OUT: Ed Langdon (Knee), Matt Taberner (Omitted), Ethan Hughes (Omitted)
    NEW: Brennan Cox

    Essendon Bombers vs Port Adelaide Power

    7:25pm Saturday June 10, Etihad Stadium

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: James Kelly
    OUT: Brent Stanton (Omitted)

    Port Adelaide Power
    IN: Chad Wingard
    OUT: Aaron Young (Omitted)

    Carlton Blues vs GWS Giants

    3:20pm Sunday June 11, Etihad Stadium

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Jed Lamb, Liam Jones, Billie Smedts, Dale Thomas
    OUT: Harrison Macreadie (Omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    GWS Giants
    IN: Dawson Simpson, Steve Johnson, Jeremy Finlayson
    OUT: Dawson Simpson, Jeremy Finlayson

    (three to be omitted)

    Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies

    3:20pm Monday June 12, MCG

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Christian Salem, Jay Kennedy-Harris, Jake Spencer
    OUT: none

    (three to be omitted)

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Tom Langdon, Alex Fasolo, Callum Brown, James Aish, Chris Mayne, Mason Cox
    OUT: Jamie Elliott (Ankle), Daniel Wells (Calf), Tyson Goldsack (Shoulder)
    NEW: Callum Brown

    (three to be omitted)

    All times are AEST.

