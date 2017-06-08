Socceroos vs Saudi Arabia live stream: How to watch the World Cup Qualifier on TV and online

Ronaldo leads the way with brace, as Real Madrid claim the champions league again

Walters nets goal of the match then misses from in front

It’s a pivotal qualifying game for Australia, who find themselves in an almost must-win position against Saudi Arabia when the sides meet at the Adelaide Oval. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming and watching the match online and on TV.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (AEST) – 7:30pm (local) on Thursday, June 8, in Adelaide.

How to watch on TV

Australia’s World Cup qualifying matches are currently televised on two networks.

While Fox Sports has become the home of all things football, broadcasting every match of the A-League, as well as every Socceroos match, Nine’s GO! channel has also picked up rights to the games.

That means Fox Sports will broadcast the game on pay TV, with their coverage starting an hour before kick-off at 7pm (AEST). GO! will begin their coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).

How to stream the match online

There will be only one way to stream the match online, and that’s by streaming Fox Sports’ coverage.

To stream Foxtel channels, you will need to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps.

Foxtel Go requires an active subscription with the Foxtel sports pack. Logins to Foxtel Go are included in your subscription at no extra charge.

Foxtel Play, on the other hand, is better if you only want to live stream sport as you don’t need a TV subscription to use it, meaning it can be purchased separately. Subscription packages with all the available sports channels start from $39 a month.

Both devices can be streamed on either mobile, tablet or laptop.