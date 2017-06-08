Socceroos vs Saudi Arabia: World Cup qualifier live scores, blog

Roar LIVE: Turf Wars! And exactly how Sydney FC will win the Grand Final

The Socceroos play host to Saudi Arabia in Adelaide as their World Cup Qualifying campaign hangs on a knife edge leading into the final stages for a spot at Russia 2018. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8pm (AEST).

Australia are sitting in third place of Group B in the Asian qualifying bracket, needing a top-two finish to guarantee qualification to Russia next year.

Standing in their way is Japan and tonight’s opponent, Saudi Arabia, who are both three points ahead of the Socceroos with three games to play.

Despite being the only team in Group B without a loss, Australia have come away with four draws from their last five games, leaving them hanging precariously in the standings.

One of those four draws was the last meeting between these two sides in October of last year, when they played out an entertaining two-all tie in Jeddah.

The Socceroos’ last game came against the UAE in Sydney, where the home side was able to finally break their string of draws with a 2-0 win over the Emirates.

For Saudi Arabia, they have lost just one from seven so far and come into this game off the back of three wins from their last four games.

Their last outing was a one-nil win over Iraq in March.

With just five ranking spots between them and three points in the standings, this is shaping up to be an incredibly even contest and one that could be a deciding factor of both sides qualifying campaigns.

Saudi Arabia are looking to make their first World Cup finals since 2006 having missed out on the last two editions, while the Socceroos will be out to make it four in a row after making just one across the first 50 years of World Cup football.

These two have played just seven times in their history with Australia losing only once during the Confederations Cup 20 years ago. The Socceroos have four wins and two draws from the other six fixtures.

The Socceroos will have some big key names in the team, with form overseas players Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic and Tom Juric all in the side as well as veteran Tim Cahill.

Prediction

This is going to be a big matchup between two sides with plenty to play for. They couldn’t be separated in their last clash and it’s looking like heading in the same direction this time.

Home ground advantage will be a big boost for the Socceroos but the Saudis are hungry for points and that top two finish.

1-1 draw

