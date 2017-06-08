The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 12

It may be two games short, but it’s a looooooong weeekend of footy this week, starting tonight and carrying all the way through until Monday arvo.

A grand final re-match to open the round tonight is pretty promising, even though neither of the teams involved is at their best right now.

Remarkably, the Swans are the favourites for this game, presumably based on home-ground advantage – but they’ve won just a single game at home so far this year.

I’m not confident in either of these teams but I feel like of the two, the Bulldogs are the side more likely to play good footy.

St Kilda in my view can beat any team in the league, especially if they catch them on an off day, but Adelaide at home will likely prove too much to ask.

Can Hawthorn get revenge at home for their 86-point caning from Gold Coast earlier this year? The Hawks might be the first team favoured to make a turnaround of that size. I don’t trust either team, but I will tip the Suns.

Fremantle should make short work of Brisbane and get back inside the winners’ circle after two losses in a row. It will mean ten consecutive losses for the Lions.

Although they have the best percentage in the land, Port Adelaide are 6-4 and can’t afford to drop one when they travel to play Essendon. I do rate the Bombers’ chances here, but I will still be tipping Port.

It’s more tempting than I ever thought it would be to tip Carlton over GWS – what are the odds that after so many weeks battling injuries and with the bye in sight, the Giants slip up against a team who knows how to take the opportunity?

But no, I’m not completely mad just yet. Giants.

Collingwood losing Jamie Elliott and Daniel Wells, two of their most dynamic players, makes Queen’s Birthday an easy tip for mine. Melbourne in a canter.

Lock of the Week has to be the Dockers to get a win at the Gabba.

Maddy Friend

Bulldogs, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Fremantle, Port Adelaide, GWS, Melbourne

I expect the first match of the round to be a close one, with both teams renowned for their contested ball-winning ability. But, I expect the Dogs to get the job done, especially if it rains, as is predicted.

Adelaide should be too strong for St Kilda at home, while Gold Coast will have taken a lot of confidence out of their win against West Coast last week, and should get over Hawthorn.

Brisbane and Freo are both playing poorly, but Freo’s additional class will get them over the line, while Port should be too strong for Essendon.

I expect Carlton to put up a fight against GWS, but the premiership fancy will have taken confidence out of last week’s win and I’m backing them to continue their good form this week.

Until Collingwood suffered three injuries last week, I would have tipped them, as they seemed to be starting to build towards something. However, the Demons should be fresh and ready to make a statement in their biggest blockbuster game of the year.

Cameron Rose

Bulldogs, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Port Adelaide, GWS, Melbourne

Head over to the Thursday night forecast to find out my view of the Bulldogs and Swans tonight.

Adelaide are looking to bounce back off a poor showing down at Geelong last week, and head into their bye with a win. St Kilda needs to get their season back on track, and get some credibility on the road. Crows to win, but I’ll be bitterly disappointed if the Saints don’t make them earn it.

Tipping the Suns to continue on their merry way against a Hawthorn that is simply no good.

Brisbane to get their second win of the year at home to Freo.

Port will be too good for Essendon, even at Etihad. The Power can’t afford to let this type of game slip as they chase a top four position that they are good enough to claim.

On Sunday, you can’t go past GWS against Carlton. As for the Queen’s Birthday match on Monday, Melbourne is a better side than Collingwood, and I expect them to prove it.

Round 11 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd SYD vs WB WB WB WB WB ? ADE vs STK ADE ADE ADE ADE ? HAW vs GCS GCS GCS HAW GCS ? BRI vs FRE FRE FRE FRE BRI ? ESS vs PA PA PA PA PA ? CAR vs GWS GWS GWS GWS GWS ? MEL vs COL MEL MEL MEL MEL ? Last week 3 4 5 4 3 Total 50 56 60 56 58