The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 14

We are back for a full round of rugby league. Oh, it feels good to write that. After two weeks of Origin-interrupted madness, everyone is back to something near full strength and The Roar’s NRL expert tipping panel have eight games to work out.

Even better than that? It’s a long weekend which means we get not one, not two, not three and not even four – but five days of rugby league. How else would you want to spend your weekend?

After seven games last weekend brought us plenty of close games, including a Raiders-Sea Eagles golden point duel for the second time this season (going the way of Manly), Round 14 promises more of the same in what is a difficult round.

The Panthers and Storm were the big winners last weekend, both running up a stack of points, while the injury-depleted Eels, Dragons, Roosters and Cowboys joined them in the winner’s circle.

Round 14 gets underway with the second grand final re-match of the season as the Sharks host the Storm at what’s likely to be a very wet Cronulla, before the Sea Eagles play the Knights and the Broncos host the struggling Rabbitohs.

The Gold Coast will then look to back-up a defensive marathon and turn it into a win over the Warriors, before the Panthers host the Raiders in a match between two sides struggling to live up to expectations.

Darwin plays host to the Eels and Cowboys as the final match on Saturday, with the Tigers and Roosters going at it on Sunday, before the round ends on the Queen’s Birthday with Josh Reynolds and the Bulldogs taking on the high-flying Dragons.

Don’t forget that on the form below, you can put your own tips in on behalf of The Crowd. We will have the results at 5pm (AEST), so be sure to have them in before then. Who knows, The Crowd might prove themselves to be better than the experts.

Tips: Sharks, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Titans, Raiders, Cowboys, Roosters, Bulldogs

Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm

Sharks. Only because they are at home. This will be tight and could go either way. Look for Cronk to be targeted and the Purple horde to rush in to defend him.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights

Sea Eagles. Manly jagged a win courtesy of a blatant strip being called a drop. It papered over the cracks of their second half fade out. But I reckon they’ll just get home over the Knights.

Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Broncos. At home against a poor bunnies outfit. You just can’t see how the Rabbitohs could go close to prevailing here.

Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors

Titans. Konrad Hurrell likes playing well against his old club – add to that, Hayne is back at fullback. And the Warriors – I’m not sure I’d feed them.

Penrith Panthers vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. The Panthers are flying high and owe the Raiders for knocking them out of the 2016 finals. However, the Raiders are due to jag a result.

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. In the Darwin heat, with no Corey Norman for the Eels – Michael Morgan is also playing superbly for the Cowboys.

Wests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. The risk here is that Tedesco will have a blinder against his future club. However, the Roosters pack is much, much better.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Bulldogs. They simply must respond. 38-0 – that was woeful. After being flogged 36-0 by Manly in round 4 the Bulldogs beat the Broncos the next week.

Tips: Sharks, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Titans, Panthers, Eels, Roosters, Dragons

Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm

Sharks. It’s going to be like a mini-State of Origin clash between games one and two of the real thing, with influential NSW players for the Sharks and influential Queenslanders for the Storm. I’m tipping along State lines.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights

Sea Eagles. The five-day turnaround would normally be a concern, but not on this occasion, when the Sea Eagles are at home to the battling Knights. Can’t see this going any other way but a Sea Eagles win.

Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Broncos. No doubt the Rabbitohs have used the bye week to work on a few key areas of their game in a bid to improve with their season falling away, but it’s very hard to see them troubling the Broncos in Brisbane.

Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors

Titans. Jarryd Hayne switching to fullback should be a good move for the home side. The Warriors have some star players, as we all know, but as a team they continue to not play for the full 80 minutes and it’s costing them.

Penrith Panthers vs Canberra Raiders

Panthers. Tricky one and my concern is that as soon as I stop tipping the Raiders in games like this, on the road against a good team, they will win a game like this. But I’ve done it, so I guess we’ll see what happens.

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

Eels. Another tricky game, at a neutral venue in Darwin and with Corey Norman (Eels) and Johnathan Thurston (Cowboys) each named outside the 17 but obviously with a chance of playing. The Eels in a tight one.

Wests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. Even out at Campbelltown, which has been a tough place to win at for visiting teams over the years, it’s hard to put your faith in the Tigers against a Roosters outfit that will take full advantage of poor defending.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. There must be the threat of the bounce-back factor from a Bulldogs outfit that has been heavily criticised for their awful performance against the Panthers, but the Dragons will surely be ready for that.

Tips: Sharks, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Titans, Panthers, Eels, Roosters, Dragons

Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm

Sharks. I keep tipping against the Sharks – but no longer. Despite being one of the most ill-disciplined teams in the competition, they just seem to grit their teeth and get the job done.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights

Sea Eagles. What a win for the Sea Eagles last weekend against the Knights. With DCE and Dylan Walker in exceptional form and the Manly forwards well and truly punching above their weight, I expect them to beat the Knights – comprehensively.

Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Broncos. Even though this is one of the toughest periods of the year for the Broncos, due to State of Origin, there are serious issues at the Bunnies at the moment. The Broncos will also be boosted by the return of Anthony Milford.

Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors

Titans. I’m not tipping the Warriors again. Full stop.

Penrith Panthers vs Canberra Raiders

Panthers. I feel like this tip will come back to bite me. Are the Panthers back? Only if they can beat a team in the top 8. The next six weeks are crucial for the Panthers if they want to make a push for the Finals. I predict that push starts this weekend.

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

Eels. The Eels are yet to lose a game in Darwin and they aren’t about to start this weekend. With Clint Gutherson in exceptional form and the Cowboys still missing JT, I’m predicting a blue and gold victory.

Wests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. The Wests Tigers might be improving slowly, but they haven’t improved enough to beat a Rooster squad which now finds itself sitting in the top 4.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. I’m slightly nervy about this game. The Bulldogs welcome back Josh Reynolds for this game and have a habit a putting in match-winning performances when their backs are up against the all. I’m not brave enough to tip the upset though, so Dragons to get home on Monday.

Tips: Sharks, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Titans, Panthers, Cowboys, Roosters, Dragons

Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm

Sharks. Wet-weather footy at home – the Sharks are practically unbeatable in that scenario – the Storm won’t be keen to lose to them twice in a season, but they will.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights

Sea Eagles. Manly were really good in the first half against Canberra last week, and even a half of that should be enough to run past the Knights with relative ease.

Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Broncos. The Rabbitohs might be coming off a bye for this match, but they have been just woeful. A loss to the Eels before the bye summed it up – a Broncos outfit back at full strength should have a field day at home.

Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors

Titans. How damn good were the Titans last week? Seriously, they conceded just 20 points while making 100 tackles in their own 20. It might not have been pretty, and they might have made some errors, but it was an inspiring effort. On the other hand, the Warriors can’t do anything right and proved it in a terrible loss to the Eels last week. Titans by a lot.

Penrith Panthers vs Canberra Raiders

Panthers. This is such an important game, but I just don’t know how or where the Raiders turn things around. The Panthers, on the other hand started to last week and should continue it here.

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. Johnathan Thurston holds the key for the Cowboys, but whether he will play or not is still up in the air. Parramatta though, have been inconsistent at best. I’ll take the Cowboys and hope Thurston plays – even though they still should win without him.

Wests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. This one doesn’t require much explanation, really. The Roosters are playing well and the Tigers aren’t. In saying that, the Tigers did play a good second half against the Dragons – they still won’t win here though.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. Josh Reynolds is back and that concerns me as a Dragons supporter – still, a full strength Dragons side should pick up another two points.

Round 14 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd SHA V STO SHA SHA SHA SHA ??? SEA V KNI SEA SEA SEA SEA ??? BRO V RAB BRO BRO BRO BRO ??? TIT V WAR TIT TIT TIT TIT ??? PAN V RAB RAI PAN PAN PAN ??? EEL V COW COW EEL EEL COW ??? TIG V ROO ROO ROO ROO ROO ??? BUL V DRA BUL DRA DRA DRA ??? Last week 5 5 5 5 6 Total 57 64 56 58 70

