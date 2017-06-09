Appeals made for information regarding the mystery of the Bulldogs

The real reason Cameron Smith failed to back up after State of Origin

Following a dramatic shift in public curiosity, chequebook journalism is giving up on Schapelle Corby to chase Des Hasler.

The coach is currently on the run from Bulldogs members and the truth, making it a story of much greater intrigue than international drug trafficking.

Australia is lusting for him to explain his connection to allegations of repeatedly smuggling 1700 kilograms of dope in the form of a football team.

Authorities stepped up inquiries after Sunday’s flashpoint when Hasler’s Bulldogs were viciously blazed by Penrith.

Did Hasler pack his team full of footballers before it left the sheds? Can he explain why it arrived full of sedatives? Does he believe it was tampered with as it passed through the tunnel?

Most importantly, is the suspicious package his? Or is he being framed?

In addition to pursuing Hasler over the matter, the Canterbury club will also be called in for questioning after being witnessed making multiple changes in identity.

Canterbury Bankstown – aka The Family Club, aka The Entertainers, aka a subsidiary of Oasis Developments – were seen answering to the gritty title of The Dogs of War before being spotted suspiciously using the short drop-out.

Another person of interest is favourite son David Klemmer, who has been approached to explain his reasons for seeking a move to Wests Tigers under a prisoner swap deal.

But despite the range of suspects, Hasler remains the one roasting most rapidly under the lamp of public scrutiny.

Authorities received earlier public tip-offs about his conduct from Messrs T. Lamb and S. Mortimer, but their 500-plus games of Bulldog know-how were regrettably snubbed because they weren’t Bullfrog Moore.

Despite the allegations, Hasler has deflected blame by hinting his side’s unimaginative state could be down to supernatural causes like refereeing.

He has also assured fans the team’s performance will improve when Kieran Foran arrives to be mentored by experienced halfbacks James Graham and Aiden Tolman.

Hasler is also believed to be working on other enhancements to the team, like urging Moses Mbye to take up religion.

But the fans have ignored his assurances, preferring instead to simply concentrate on Josh Reynolds returning so he can at least kick something to restore normality.

They will protest with a proposed boycott of Monday’s game against the Dragons at ANZ Stadium, leaving the stands at the venue embarrassingly empty for the first time in almost four days.

Hasler is the man who holds the answers they and this nation seek, and he can reveal them safe in the knowledge he has complete amnesty from everything except the consequences.

But if he cannot provide a reasonable explanation, he should hand back his salary under the Proceeds of Crime act.