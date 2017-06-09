Brazil vs Argentina: International friendly live scores, blog

World number one takes on world number two in a blockbuster friendly between international giants Brazil and Argentina in Melbourne. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8:05pm (AEST).

In what is a bumper June for football in Australia, Lionel Messi’s Argentina have made the trip down under to take on the most successful side in World Cup history just one year out from Russia 2018.

The two South American powerhouses are expected to pack out nearly 100,000 fans into the MCG tonight.

Argentina have brought a full strength side for the clash, including the aforementioned Messi as well as Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano and Nicolas Otamendi to name a few from their star-studded line up.

With a second game against the Socceroos later in the month, Brazil have left out some key names from their squad for the pair of fixtures.

Chief among the omissions will be Messi’s Barcelona teammate Neymar.

Real Madrid star Marcelo and defender Dani Alves are also missing out, disappointing the Brazilian fanbase in Australia.

This will be the first outing for new Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli who just took over the reigns of under-fire manager Edgardo Bauza.

Sampaoli is taking over from a rough patch by the 2014 World Cup runner-ups, having won just two of their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers, leaving them in danger of missing Russia as they sit in fifth in the South American conference.

This includes a loss in their last international game, going down in an upset defeat to Bolivia, as well as a 3-0 loss to tonight’s opponent Brazil.

For the Brazilians, they have played just three times this year, but have won all three, adding to an impressive streak that now stands at nine consecutive victories with no draws or defeat.

Brazil are sitting a mile ahead in the South American qualifying standings and are so far in front that they are the only team bar the hosts Russia to have already qualified for the Cup.

Prediction

Brazil are the best team in the world right now. Their rank shows that, their performances show that and it’s going to be one tough ask for Argentina even at full strength.

The Argentines have been all over the shop in the last 12 months but still hang on to their second-place ranking and can take confidence knowing they have an understrength Brazilian side in front of them.

A win here for them will be a massive result and a huge boost for their confidence and World Cup campaign, but they might not get the result they are after.

This one could play out to be a highly entertaining stalemate if both sides are looking to put on a show and use their hugely successful attacking powers.

3-3 draw.