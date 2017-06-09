Brazil vs Argentina live stream: How to watch the international friendly live on TV or stream online

In one of the biggest ever football events to come to Australia, South American powerhouses Brazil and Argentina will do battle at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to watching the match on TV and streaming it online.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Friday, June 9.

The Brazilians have been blasted in the media for leaving Neymar out of their squad, but with Argentina at full strength and Lionel Messi leading the charge, there is still going to be an incredible amount of talent on the pitch.

Almost 100,000 fans are expected to pack the MCG for the fixture, with Australia then set to play Brazil at the same venue next Tuesday.

How to watch the match on TV

There is only one way to watch this match, as well as Australia’s showdown with Brazil next Tuesday – on 9GO. They hold the exclusive rights to the game, which won’t be shown on Fox Sports.

9GO can be found on Channel 92 if you are watching free-to-air TV, or Channel 129 on Foxtel if you are watching through the pay TV service.

Nine’s coverage of the friendly will start at 7:30pm (AEST), a tick over half an hour before the kick-off time, and is scheduled to finish around 10pm.

How to live stream the match online

To stream the action online, the method will vary depending on what device you are intending to use.

If you want to stream the match on a laptop or computer, then head over to the 9 Now website. They stream Nine’s three channels live and free. All you need to do is create a free account to check out the action.

If you’re hoping to watch the action on either a mobile or tablet, then you’ll need to download the 9Now App off either the App Store for iOS users or the Google Play Store for Android. The app is free to download – all you need to do is register for a free account to stream the coverage for free.