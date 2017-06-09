Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

Is this the biggest hit of 2017?

Manly bomb certain try in the wet

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will be out to exact revenge for a one-point loss to the Brisbane Broncos last time the two sides met when they visit Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:50pm (AEST).

It was a last-gasp Anthony Milford field goal that handed Wayne Bennett’s men a thrilling victory in a controversial affair at ANZ Stadium.

Three consecutive wins followed for Brisbane before State of Origin again took its toll.

The Broncos will head into tonight’s fixture looking to snap a two-game losing streak in which they have fallen to the Warriors 28-10 and the Roosters 18-16.

The return of a raft of Origin stars saw them produce a much better performance against the Bondi brigade on the weekend in a match in which they held the upper hand in nearly every key area.

They won the metres battle 1838-1591, missed just 24 tackles to the Roosters’ 40 and had 55 per cent possession to the hosts’ 45.

With the exception of Milford, every one of the Broncos’ Origin players backed up on the weekend, while all six will face the Rabbitohs tonight.

Milford has been named to replace Benji Marshall at five-eighth, while Kodi Nikorima will come in for axed halfback Ben Hunt in a move that has caused rugby league shockwaves.

Marshall and Joe Ofahengaue will both start on the bench in changes that have shifted Jaydn Su’A and Herman Essese out of the starting line-up.

It is with their new-look 17 that the fifth-placed Broncos will eye off a top-four position.

A South Sydney outfit also looking to arrest a two-game losing streak will meet the Broncos in the furnace of Suncorp Stadium, however the Rabbitohs are coming off a bye.

They went down in a gritty 14-6 affair to the Storm in Perth in Round 11, before the Eels powered through them 22-16.

They lacked discipline against Parramatta in a performance coach Michael Maguire slammed as “unacceptable”, missing ten more tackles than Brad Arthur’s men, completing at 70 per cent to the Eels’ 80 and dropping a lot of ball.

Sitting in 13th on the ladder and two wins outside the eight means Souths will have to click into gear soon if they are to pinch a top-eight finish.

In the Rabbitohs’ only two team changes from their clash with the Eels, Bryson Goodwin will start in the centres in a move that has shifted Tyrell Fuimaono to the bench, while Jason Clark has been named on an extended bench ahead of a possible return from injury.

Prediction

Expect the Broncos to be too strong for the Rabbitohs.

The surprise axing of Hunt says there is some seriously hot competition for spots in the halves at Red Hill, so expect Milford and Nikorima to have big games in steering Brisbane’s big men around the park and in testing the visitors on their own try-line.

That aside, conquering the Broncos in the fortress that Suncorp Stadium has become will never be an easy challenge.

Broncos by 18.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:50pm (AEST).