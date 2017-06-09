Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will be out to exact revenge for a one-point loss to the Brisbane Broncos last time the two sides met when they visit Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:50pm (AEST).
It was a last-gasp Anthony Milford field goal that handed Wayne Bennett’s men a thrilling victory in a controversial affair at ANZ Stadium.
Three consecutive wins followed for Brisbane before State of Origin again took its toll.
The Broncos will head into tonight’s fixture looking to snap a two-game losing streak in which they have fallen to the Warriors 28-10 and the Roosters 18-16.
The return of a raft of Origin stars saw them produce a much better performance against the Bondi brigade on the weekend in a match in which they held the upper hand in nearly every key area.
They won the metres battle 1838-1591, missed just 24 tackles to the Roosters’ 40 and had 55 per cent possession to the hosts’ 45.
With the exception of Milford, every one of the Broncos’ Origin players backed up on the weekend, while all six will face the Rabbitohs tonight.
Milford has been named to replace Benji Marshall at five-eighth, while Kodi Nikorima will come in for axed halfback Ben Hunt in a move that has caused rugby league shockwaves.
Marshall and Joe Ofahengaue will both start on the bench in changes that have shifted Jaydn Su’A and Herman Essese out of the starting line-up.
It is with their new-look 17 that the fifth-placed Broncos will eye off a top-four position.
A South Sydney outfit also looking to arrest a two-game losing streak will meet the Broncos in the furnace of Suncorp Stadium, however the Rabbitohs are coming off a bye.
They went down in a gritty 14-6 affair to the Storm in Perth in Round 11, before the Eels powered through them 22-16.
They lacked discipline against Parramatta in a performance coach Michael Maguire slammed as “unacceptable”, missing ten more tackles than Brad Arthur’s men, completing at 70 per cent to the Eels’ 80 and dropping a lot of ball.
Sitting in 13th on the ladder and two wins outside the eight means Souths will have to click into gear soon if they are to pinch a top-eight finish.
In the Rabbitohs’ only two team changes from their clash with the Eels, Bryson Goodwin will start in the centres in a move that has shifted Tyrell Fuimaono to the bench, while Jason Clark has been named on an extended bench ahead of a possible return from injury.
Prediction
Expect the Broncos to be too strong for the Rabbitohs.
The surprise axing of Hunt says there is some seriously hot competition for spots in the halves at Red Hill, so expect Milford and Nikorima to have big games in steering Brisbane’s big men around the park and in testing the visitors on their own try-line.
That aside, conquering the Broncos in the fortress that Suncorp Stadium has become will never be an easy challenge.
Broncos by 18.
8:30pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:30pm | ! Report
27 | Reynolds sends a swirling bomb heavenward. Brilliant kick but Darius Boyd does extremely well to welcome it with safe hands! His side rolls forward with a quality set and Souths and now back in possession. Reynolds puts up another high ball as Kahu leaps high to snatch it up! Valiant take. The outside backs have been brilliant under the high ball tonight.
Broncos 12
Rabbitohs 6
8:26pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:26pm | ! Report
25 | TRY, RABBITOHS, GOODWIN
Souths march up the middle. Musgrove with a good run off his first touch off the bench and draws a penalty for the visitors. Reynolds kicks for touch as the Rabbits move into Brisbane territory. Souths spread the ball right on the fifth tackle before Reynolds heads back right on the last with a PERFECT KICK just left of the uprights! They fly high as Goodwin grabs the pill above the pack to plant the ball for the Rabbits first four-pointer of the evening!
Reynolds knocks the ball over the black dot.
Broncos 12
Rabbitohs 6
8:26pm
Emcie said | 8:26pm | ! Report
Nothing is more rugby league then a dodgy call ending in points
8:21pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:21pm | ! Report
19 | TRY, BRONCOS, GILLETT
Souths working their way out of defence. Tommy Burgess with a fantastic 15-metre run up the guts on the fourth before Reynolds send the Steeden up-field on the last. But Brisbane earn a penalty and kick for touch! The Broncos find themselves on the Rabbits’ line again and waste no time in crashing over for their second as Gillett bursts onto a Nikorima short ball from five metres out to the right of the posts! Souths’ defence was non-existent there.
Kahu adds the extras.
Broncos 12
Rabbitohs 0
8:15pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:15pm | ! Report
14 | TRY, BRONCOS, OATES
Reynolds puts a long ball to boot from deep in Souths’ defence. Brisbane now returning the ball and once again looking threatening on the right edge on the third tackle through Roberts and Kahu. The hosts spread the ball left and unmarked Oates is found on the left wing! He crosses with open pastures ahead as the Broncos become the first to hit the scoreboard! Pretty regulation try there, really. Poor defence on the Rabbits’ behalf.
Kahu makes no mistake from the tee.
Broncos 6
Rabbitohs 0
8:11pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:11pm | ! Report
10 | The sloppy ball-handling continues as Korbin Sims spills his lollies. Souths may have gotten away with that one. Sammy Burgess’ forearm did a bit of work in the tackle. Nonetheless, the Rabbits have a scrum 20 metres out from their own line. Add to that a penalty early in the set as Reynolds kicks for touch. Souths have a golden opportunity on Brisbane’s line now but another chance goes to waste! Broncos charging up-field.
Broncos 0
Rabbitohs 0
8:08pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:08pm | ! Report
5 | Rabbitohs now back in possession and rolling through middle. Farah passes to Sutton and the five-eighth tries to find Fuimaono buts leaves it behind him! Broncos scrum 30 metres out from own line. Brisbane run it on the last down the right edge! Kahu puts in a kick before the hosts earn a penalty who is checked off the ball! Broncos with a new set of six on the Rabbits’ line. Glenn throws a pass on the left edge as the Rabbits get a hand to it and the ball goes to ground! Broncos with a scrum 15 metres out. WILL THEY DRAW FIRST BLOOD?
Broncos 0
Rabbitohs 0
8:04pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:04pm | ! Report
4 | Korbin Sims strips the ball deep in the Broncos’ defence to race away up-field! Chance gone begging for Souths there as Brisbane march up-field.
Broncos 0
Rabbitohs 0
8:01pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:01pm | ! Report
1 | Souths kick off to get play underway at Suncorp as Kodi Nikorima drops the ball off the kick-off! DRAMA FROM THE OUTSET. Broncos with a line drop-out and the Rabbits are now in prime territory. Sammy Burgess goes within centimetres on the fifth tackle before brought done before Adam Reynolds threads a perfectly needle to force another goal-line drop-out.
Broncos 0
Rabbitohs 0
8:00pm
Emcie said | 8:00pm | ! Report
Rabbitos have turned up to play tonight, two burgii hit ups and no knock on