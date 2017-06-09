CLUB ROAR WEEKLY: It’s all about the assist

Club Roar will be taking a look back at the best submissions over the last seven days, highlighting the gold and greatness of grassroots sport with an emphasis on one of the most underrated parts of sport, the assist.

From a flick pass that could fool a brick wall into running the wrong way to the gutsiest of trick plays that somehow comes off, this week we’re highlighting the fact that setting it up is just as vital as finishing it off.

Ben Gatus – QEGS

This is the ultimate inside ball. The line out often provides the best opportunity to work a set piece either in the forwards or out along the backline, but this one has to take the cake for simplicity and sheer flare of execution.

With the scrumhalf taking the pill off the lineout, he takes it across the line looking to move to his outside backs, drawing the sliding defence out away from the lineout and opening up a huge gap between the recovering forwards and the defensive line.

The next pass has to be seen to be believed.

With his eyes still fixed on his outside men, he throws a pinpoint flick pass back inside without looking, finding his target who is flying through on the inside, nailing the gap and running away to bag the try. Execution at its finest.

MacArthur Rams

Admittedly, this absolute peach of a goal isn’t so much based around the assist but it’s one touch from the corner and the delivery set it up so it still counts.

This beauty from the MacArthur Rams in the opening minutes of the game has to be a contender for goal of the year, seriously.

He has to chase the ball to the outside egde of the box, get himself in position and not only refuse to bring it down for control but nail the volley while facing side on to goal, is just outstanding.

He manages to curl it into to the top right-hand corner of the net, just bringing it down in time to make the goalie look foolish for not making a dive for it. Good luck topping this one.

Freshwater Vikings

Get out of town! This is taking trick plays to another level.

In the same vein of line out moves that we touched on for the aforementioned QEGS try, this one is a different spin, playing out along the backline, before the Vikings decide to completely confuse the opposition. And it pays off.

Turning their back on the defensive line, they pull out a move that you might mess around at training with or use on your brother in the backyard, kicking back over his own head and the defence.

The chase is timed perfectly as well, scooping up the pill before the defence even knows to turn around and react. It is one of the best tries you’ll see this year.