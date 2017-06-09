Fiji name giant centre for Wallabies Test

Fiji will unleash 121kg wrecking ball Jale Vatubua as one of three debutants in their line-up to face the Wallabies on Saturday in Melbourne.

The inside centre, likened to All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams, will make his international debut after starring in France’s Top 14 competition.

Vatubua was in the Melbourne Rebels squad before being released to join Pau (Section Paloise).

The 25-year-old will be joined by Rio Olympic gold medal winner lock Viliame Mata, who plays in Scotland and local product prop Kalivati Tawake.

Rebels Super Rugby playmaker Ben Volavola has been named at five-eighth, where he played during the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Fiji coach John McKee said he was pleased with his squad, as they look for their first win over Australian since 1954.

“I have been able to select a very strong and experienced team to take on the Wallabies,” McKee said.

“Preparation in Melbourne has been very good and I could definitely feel an increase in focus at training today as the players prepare for this important Test match.”

Besides Mata, fellow Olympian Leone Nakarawa has also been named in the run on team.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said he’d mostly been focused on his team and it was difficult to know what Fiji was going to bring.

“It’s been so long since everyone’s played, so a lot of the vision is fairly distant but what I’ve seen is that they’ve put together an excellent playing roster, they’re only missing a few of their top players and they’ve got a lot of Australians in their coaching roster so they will know a lot of our guys,” Cheika said.

Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu, Timoci Nagusa, Albert Vulivuli, Jale Vatubua, Vereniki Goneva, Ben Volavola, Nikola Matawalu, Akapusi Qera (c), Naulia Dawai, Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Leone Nakarawa, Tevita Cavubati, Peni Ravai, Sunia Koto, Campese Maafu. Res: Tuapati Talemaitoga, Joeli Veitayaki, Kalivati Tawake, Api Ratuniyarawa, Viliame Mata, Nemani Nagusa, Seurpepeli Vularika, Benito Masilevu.