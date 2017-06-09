International rugby union, Australia vs England cricket, and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

Sports lovers of all kinds have reason to be excited this week – in addition to AFL and NRL, the Wallabies play their first match of the year, the NBA Finals continue and the French Open wraps up with two thrilling finals.
Having a bit of trouble trying to be in Australia, the USA and France all in the same weekend? Yeah, we feel that pain too. Let’s be honest, the only way to catch all the action this weekend is from the comfort of your home in front of the TV.
Here’s your guide to watching all the best sport on the telly this weekend.
Please note all broadcast times listed are AEST.
Sport-by-Sport TV Guide
AFL
The AFL’s bye rounds continue this weekend. The Crows host the Saints on Friday night, and Hawthorn will look to avenge an embarrassing loss from earlier this year against the Gold Coast Suns.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Crows vs Saints
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Seven, Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Hawks vs Suns
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Lions vs Dockers
|4:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Seven (QLD, WA only), Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Bombers vs Power
|7:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|Seven, Fox Footy
|Sunday
|Blues vs Giants
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Seven (NSW only), Fox Footy
Basketball
The NBA Finals continue this weekend, with the Golden State Warriors in the box seat.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Saturday
|NBA Finals Game 4
|11:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|ESPN
Cricket
The Champions Trophy continues with a Saturday night match between England and Australia looking particularly tasty. You won’t want to miss this one!
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Champions Trophy – New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|7:00 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports
|Saturday
|Champions Trophy – England vs Australia
|7:00 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports
|Sunday
|Champions Trophy – India vs South Africa
|7:00 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports
Rugby League
The NRL continues this weekend – while we’ve already had a Thursday night match, and there’ll be another on Monday, there are six across the weekend proper.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Sea Eagles vs Knights
|5:30 PM
|7:50 PM
|Fox League
|Friday
|Broncos vs Rabbitohs
|7:50 PM
|10:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
|Saturday
|Titans vs Warriors
|2:30 PM
|5:20 PM
|Fox League
|Saturday
|Panthers vs Raiders
|5:20 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox League
|Saturday
|Eels vs Cowboys
|7:20 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox League
|Sunday
|Tigers vs Roosters
|3:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
Rugby Union
There’s one last Super Rugby match on Friday night before the first southern hemisphere internationals of the year kick off. The Wallabies will be hoping for a win when they host Fiji on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Hurricanes vs Chiefs
|5:30 PM
|7:40 PM
|Fox Sports
|Saturday
|Wallabies vs Fiji
|3:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Ten, Fox Sports
|Sunday
|Springboks vs France
|1:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|BeIN
|Sunday
|Argentina vs England
|1:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|BeIN
Tennis
The French Open comes to an end this weekend, with the women’s singles final on early Saturday and the men’s singles final on early Sunday.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|French Open – Men’s semi-finals
|9:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Fox Sports
|Saturday
|French Open – Women’s final
|11:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Fox Sports
|Sunday
|French Open – Men’s final
|11:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Fox Sports
Day-by-Day TV Guide
