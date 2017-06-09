 

International rugby union, Australia vs England cricket, and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

0 Have your say

    International rugby union, Australia vs England cricket, and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend + enlarge image

    Stephen Moore has been as captain, and from the team, for the Fiji Test. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

    Related coverage

    Sports lovers of all kinds have reason to be excited this week – in addition to AFL and NRL, the Wallabies play their first match of the year, the NBA Finals continue and the French Open wraps up with two thrilling finals.

    Having a bit of trouble trying to be in Australia, the USA and France all in the same weekend? Yeah, we feel that pain too. Let’s be honest, the only way to catch all the action this weekend is from the comfort of your home in front of the TV.

    Here’s your guide to watching all the best sport on the telly this weekend.

    Please note all broadcast times listed are AEST.

    Sport-by-Sport TV Guide

    AFL

    The AFL’s bye rounds continue this weekend. The Crows host the Saints on Friday night, and Hawthorn will look to avenge an embarrassing loss from earlier this year against the Gold Coast Suns.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Crows vs Saints 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    Saturday Hawks vs Suns 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
    Saturday Lions vs Dockers 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD, WA only), Fox Footy
    Saturday Bombers vs Power 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    Sunday Blues vs Giants 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (NSW only), Fox Footy

    Basketball

    The NBA Finals continue this weekend, with the Golden State Warriors in the box seat.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Saturday NBA Finals Game 4 11:00 AM 1:00 PM ESPN

    Cricket

    The Champions Trophy continues with a Saturday night match between England and Australia looking particularly tasty. You won’t want to miss this one!

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Champions Trophy – New Zealand vs Bangladesh 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports
    Saturday Champions Trophy – England vs Australia 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports
    Sunday Champions Trophy – India vs South Africa 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports

    Pat Cummins Australia Cricket

    (AFP / Paul Ellis)

    Rugby League

    The NRL continues this weekend – while we’ve already had a Thursday night match, and there’ll be another on Monday, there are six across the weekend proper.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Sea Eagles vs Knights 5:30 PM 7:50 PM Fox League
    Friday Broncos vs Rabbitohs 7:50 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League
    Saturday Titans vs Warriors 2:30 PM 5:20 PM Fox League
    Saturday Panthers vs Raiders 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League
    Saturday Eels vs Cowboys 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League
    Sunday Tigers vs Roosters 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League

    Rugby Union

    There’s one last Super Rugby match on Friday night before the first southern hemisphere internationals of the year kick off. The Wallabies will be hoping for a win when they host Fiji on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Hurricanes vs Chiefs 5:30 PM 7:40 PM Fox Sports
    Saturday Wallabies vs Fiji 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports
    Sunday Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN
    Sunday Argentina vs England 1:00 PM 3:00 PM BeIN

    Tennis

    The French Open comes to an end this weekend, with the women’s singles final on early Saturday and the men’s singles final on early Sunday.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday French Open – Men’s semi-finals 9:00 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports
    Saturday French Open – Women’s final 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports
    Sunday French Open – Men’s final 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports

    Garbine Muguruza French Open 2016 Tennis

    (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

    Day-by-Day TV Guide

    Friday

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Super Rugby Hurricanes vs Chiefs 5:30 PM 7:40 PM Fox Sports
    NRL Sea Eagles vs Knights 5:30 PM 7:45 PM Fox League
    Tennis French Open – Men’s semi-finals 11:00 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports
    AFL Crows vs Saints 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    Cricket Champions Trophy – New Zealand vs Bangladesh 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports
    NRL Broncos vs Rabbitohs 7:45 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League

    Saturday

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Basketball NBA Finals Game 4 11:00 AM 1:00 PM ESPN
    AFL Hawks vs Suns 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
    NRL Titans vs Warriors 2:30 PM 5:20 PM Fox League
    Rugby Union Wallabies vs Fiji 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports
    AFL Lions vs Dockers 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD, WA only), Fox Footy
    NRL Panthers vs Raiders 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League
    AFL Bombers vs Power 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    Tennis French Open – Women’s final 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports
    NRL Eels vs Cowboys 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League
    Cricket Champions Trophy – England vs Australia 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry

    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Sunday

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Rugby Union Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN
    Rugby Union Argentina vs England 1:00 PM 3:00 PM BeIN
    AFL Blues vs Giants 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (NSW only), Fox Footy
    NRL Tigers vs Roosters 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League
    Cricket Champions Trophy – India vs South Africa 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports
    Tennis French Open – Men’s final 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports

    Let’s face it, you just can’t beat watching sport on the telly. Why would you watch it anywhere else? And there’s no better TV for sports fans than the Samsung QLED TV. The QLED TV ensures you won’t miss any of details that are lost in conventional televisions because it shows every colour exactly as it’s meant to be seen and reveals the fast-moving scenes on the field in perfect detail.