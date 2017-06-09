International rugby union, Australia vs England cricket, and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

Stephen Moore has been as captain, and from the team, for the Fiji Test. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Sports lovers of all kinds have reason to be excited this week – in addition to AFL and NRL, the Wallabies play their first match of the year, the NBA Finals continue and the French Open wraps up with two thrilling finals.

Having a bit of trouble trying to be in Australia, the USA and France all in the same weekend? Yeah, we feel that pain too. Let’s be honest, the only way to catch all the action this weekend is from the comfort of your home in front of the TV.

Here’s your guide to watching all the best sport on the telly this weekend.

Please note all broadcast times listed are AEST.

Sport-by-Sport TV Guide

AFL

The AFL’s bye rounds continue this weekend. The Crows host the Saints on Friday night, and Hawthorn will look to avenge an embarrassing loss from earlier this year against the Gold Coast Suns.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Crows vs Saints 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy Saturday Hawks vs Suns 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy Saturday Lions vs Dockers 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD, WA only), Fox Footy Saturday Bombers vs Power 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Seven, Fox Footy Sunday Blues vs Giants 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (NSW only), Fox Footy

Basketball

The NBA Finals continue this weekend, with the Golden State Warriors in the box seat.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Saturday NBA Finals Game 4 11:00 AM 1:00 PM ESPN

Cricket

The Champions Trophy continues with a Saturday night match between England and Australia looking particularly tasty. You won’t want to miss this one!

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Champions Trophy – New Zealand vs Bangladesh 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports Saturday Champions Trophy – England vs Australia 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports Sunday Champions Trophy – India vs South Africa 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports

Rugby League

The NRL continues this weekend – while we’ve already had a Thursday night match, and there’ll be another on Monday, there are six across the weekend proper.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Sea Eagles vs Knights 5:30 PM 7:50 PM Fox League Friday Broncos vs Rabbitohs 7:50 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League Saturday Titans vs Warriors 2:30 PM 5:20 PM Fox League Saturday Panthers vs Raiders 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League Saturday Eels vs Cowboys 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League Sunday Tigers vs Roosters 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League

Rugby Union

There’s one last Super Rugby match on Friday night before the first southern hemisphere internationals of the year kick off. The Wallabies will be hoping for a win when they host Fiji on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Hurricanes vs Chiefs 5:30 PM 7:40 PM Fox Sports Saturday Wallabies vs Fiji 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports Sunday Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN Sunday Argentina vs England 1:00 PM 3:00 PM BeIN

Tennis

The French Open comes to an end this weekend, with the women’s singles final on early Saturday and the men’s singles final on early Sunday.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday French Open – Men’s semi-finals 9:00 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports Saturday French Open – Women’s final 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports Sunday French Open – Men’s final 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports

Day-by-Day TV Guide

Friday

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Super Rugby Hurricanes vs Chiefs 5:30 PM 7:40 PM Fox Sports NRL Sea Eagles vs Knights 5:30 PM 7:45 PM Fox League Tennis French Open – Men’s semi-finals 11:00 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports AFL Crows vs Saints 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy Cricket Champions Trophy – New Zealand vs Bangladesh 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports NRL Broncos vs Rabbitohs 7:45 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League

Saturday

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Basketball NBA Finals Game 4 11:00 AM 1:00 PM ESPN AFL Hawks vs Suns 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy NRL Titans vs Warriors 2:30 PM 5:20 PM Fox League Rugby Union Wallabies vs Fiji 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports AFL Lions vs Dockers 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD, WA only), Fox Footy NRL Panthers vs Raiders 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League AFL Bombers vs Power 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Seven, Fox Footy Tennis French Open – Women’s final 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports NRL Eels vs Cowboys 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League Cricket Champions Trophy – England vs Australia 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports

Sunday

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Rugby Union Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN Rugby Union Argentina vs England 1:00 PM 3:00 PM BeIN AFL Blues vs Giants 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (NSW only), Fox Footy NRL Tigers vs Roosters 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League Cricket Champions Trophy – India vs South Africa 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports Tennis French Open – Men’s final 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports