Liberty Media’s streaming plans are not over the top

As Foxtel continues to embrace the archaic ‘tiered’ philosophy, despite its first concerted effort to integrate into the streaming market, another service is set to become a major player in motorsport.

With the streaming market led by services such as Netflix, Amazon and Stan, Liberty Media stands poised to utilise the concept to full effect in tandem with Formula One’s mystical lure and accompanying archive.

Unlike Foxtel, which took more than enough time to realise where the future lies and still has its work cut out to develop a viable service, the American media corporation understands that viewers will gladly pay for a quality service.

In keeping with its long-term objectives, Liberty Media isn’t reactively pushing a sub-standard product. Despite the obvious temptation to claim an immediate slice of the burgeoning market, they are willing to take their time and produce a world-class product that will treat fans with respect.

The phrase ‘over the top’ sends shudders down the spine of traditional broadcast outlets, in bypassing the convention of satellite and delivering live streaming content to customers via multiple means, empowering the consumer to a product from which they demand continuous improvement.

In addition to the elitist tiering structure which underpins Foxtel’s hubris, it has yet to consider high definition coverage a right rather than a privilege. The newest players such as Netflix, on the other hand, offers the entire catalogue under each of its plans, though charges an additional two dollars in Australia for the HD service,

Back to Formula One, even more pertinent is that executive chairman Chase Carey has promised a service which is “not going to be one size fits all”.

It will lend itself to tailored content for certain demographics and acknowledge that a compromise between both free and pay television is the future.

“It’s digital – how you connect and engage with fans across the broader spectrum… including OTT,” Carey remarked.

While Liberty would be unwise to adopt Foxtel’s tier format, the unique nature of the sport’s historic content – which has been criminally under-utilised for so many years – warrants a surplus fee to those wishing to access material spoken of yet rarely sighted under Bernie Ecclestone’s watch.

An entry-level package, comprising uninterrupted race coverage, on a non-recurring basis at $5, or a monthly and season race pass, at $20 and $80 respectively, would prove immensely popular. And this is only for those who care to see the action that counts for points.

On a more comprehensive level, the ‘tier’ philosophy could loosely be applied to race weekend access on the same scale, with commensurate costs. Though exclusive and archival content should form part of this package. Certainly fixed for season pass holders, while available to shorter term members for a reasonable time, rather than continuing to elude customers despite their existing financial output.

“Your most valuable fans are your most passionate fans,” Carey said. And implementing a service with this as the central tenet can only bode well.

This should be received by current broadcasters as an onus to immediately evolve their own offering, which can become complacent, one-dimensional and partisan as standards slip. They cannot hope to count on loyalty once an instant and convenient alternative surfaces, where customers aren’t treated with contempt.

These changes can’t be anticipated immediately, though when it does, it promises to be a game changer. Between the status quo and inevitable future, the incentive to deliver a world quality product has never been stronger as viewers are liberated as valued consumers rather than burdens.