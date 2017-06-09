Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The Manly Sea Eagles could run up a score if they are able to play for the full 80 minutes when they host a struggling Newcastle Knights outfit at Brookvale. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEST).
The Sea Eagles came out of the gates firing last week against the Canberra Raiders, running up 20 points in a dominant first half display.
While they faded and dramatically went off the boil in the second half, having to settle for a Daly Cherry-Evans field goal in golden point, the key for them is now reciprocating the first half for a full 80 minutes week in and week out.
In a lot of ways, it’s been a weird sort of season for the Sea Eagles, who have just struggled to be consistent from week to week. They have impressed at times, especially in attack but it’s all fallen apart too often.
However, they have now won a few on the trot and without Tom Trbojevic, it seems they may have turned a corner, moving into the top eight with seven wins from 12 games.
Trbojevic may be due for a return this week as well, named on the reserves and not culled 24 hours before kick-off. Even without him though, Cherry-Evans, alongside hooker Apisai Koroisau have been the key men, while Jake Trbojevic and Martin Taupau have been among the form forwards in the competition.
Newcastle, on the other hand, have struggled as many expected they would in 2017. In saying that, they are far from the side we saw in 2016, who regularly got handed beatings week in and week out.
After picking up their second win of the season in Round 10 over the Raiders, they have lost a few on the trot, including a blowout against the Storm last weekend, where they had 40 points put on them.
Their defence was torn to shreds by the veterans leading Melbourne around the park, and again Newcastle were caught out, having so little in the way of experience.
While Dane Gagai has been the key man for them, proving dangerous with the ball in hand, he just hasn’t been able to carry a forward pack getting dominated more often than not.
With Manly’s strength in the forwards, the way this one could play out is pretty ugly – essentially, Manly could average 60 or 70 metres a set and be on the attack more often than not due to their dominance up front.
Casting aside all the talk about form, Manly have won an incredible 15 of 17 at Brookvale between the two sides, including all of the last six.
Prediction
Manly will win this – question is, by how much? Newcastle will probably hang in early, but the Sea Eagles should skip away comfortably in the second half.
Sea Eagles by 18.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Round 14 game from 6pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.
7:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:00pm | ! Report
43′ – Ken Sio now dragged backwards by the defence before the line speed pins Mata’utia in his own end. Barnett struggling for metres before King gets them over the 20 on the fifth. Lamb has to kick from well in his ow end and it’s a good one as Trbojevic brings it back.
Sea Eagles 6
Knights 8
7:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:00pm | ! Report
42′ – Trbojevic and Kelly bring the Sea Eagles up to halfway before Uate goes from dummy half, picking up another ten metres. Jake Trbojevic now takes on the line and on the last it’s Cherry-Evans putting the kick up with Gagai doing a great job.
Sea Eagles 6
Knights 8
6:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:59pm | ! Report
41′ – Josh King to bring it back for the first play of the second half, with Jacob Saifiti taking it up on the second. Barnett brings it up to the 40 and then Lamb kicks early, finding the grass with Wright bringing it back.
Sea Eagles 6
Knights 8
6:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:57pm | ! Report
40′ – The teams are back for the second half. Manly to kick-off.
Sea Eagles 6
Knights 8
6:52pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:52pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
The Newcastle Knights have capitalised on a string of penalties and possession to take a two-point lead into the halftime break over the Manly Sea Eagles in what are horrendous weather conditions at Brookvale.
It hasn’t stopped raining, and it’s made the game a defence focused one.
Newcastle opened the scoring with a penalty goal after a tough opening to the game, but it was all Manly early on. They dominated the opening exchanges and could have had a try a few times.
Instead, Brock Lamb kicked a fantastic 40/20 and the Knights got back into the game.
Nathan Brown’s men would then dominate the game, yet not look like scoring once. They were constantly attacking the Manly line, but with Jaelen Feeney and Brock Lamb not adapting their game to the structure, it was only a string of penalties keeping them in the game.
Manly did answer back with a try on a rare break out of their own end, with Akuilla Uate scoring out wide on the back of a spread to the right that created an overlap, Dylan Walker throwing the final pass.
Newcastle got the try back in the dying stages of the first half though, as Jaelen Feeney grubbered at the line, got a deflection and went through to score.
The telling point of the second half is going to be the errors and possession. Whichever team can cut them out sooner could skip away with this one – although, Newcastle need to show a lot more in attack.
Manly Sea Eagles 6
Newcastle Knights 8
6:51pm
Rob said | 6:51pm | ! Report
Last full moon the Titan beat the Storm and the Knights beat the Raiders.
6:52pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:52pm | ! Report
That Titans vs Storm game was sensational.
6:59pm
Rob said | 6:59pm | ! Report
I know you don’t see 30 plus put on the Storm with C.Smith, Cronk, and Slater playing let alone them getting rolled when leading with a minute to go from memory.
6:45pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:45pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
6:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:44pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
Manly start this set from 30 out and Green goes left, finds Cherry-Evans and he passes long to the left, but it’s been dropped by Kelly. Would have thought a torpedo kick into the rain would have been the way to go there.
Anyway, that’ll be the end of the first half. Newcastle up by two in absolutely horrendous conditions.
Manly Sea Eagles 6
Newcastle Knights 8