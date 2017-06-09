Socceroos beat Saudi Arabia in spite of systemic issues

Ange Postecoglou persisted with his back-three Socceroos formation, an experiment shakily launched against Iraq, and one that reappeared against the UAE.
Its third appearance, against Saudi Arabia in Adelaide, however, was not hugely successful, showcasing the fragility that worried so many when it debuted.
Against Iraq, wing-backs Mathew Leckie and Robbie Kruse were a source of much consternation, betraying the fact that neither are defenders, and as such lack the essential instincts of the craft.
Brad Smith did better in place of Kruse against the UAE, and Leckie overcame his shortcomings largely through sheer athletic supremacy alone. A heightened sense of urgency that spread through the entire team that night against the UAE was enough to adequately disguise the systemic issues that lingered.
That same sense of urgency was not – in spite of what was at stake in this match – present in the first half against the Saudis, a half of football where Australia were gifted an opening goal, allowed to seize a unchallenged second, and yet still went into the break level.
The back three, when in possession, were constantly looking to pass out to the wing-backs, and with good reason; Australia were totally outnumbered in midfield. Aaron Mooy and Mile Jedinak – the latter an unwise passing option when he is under pressure – were swarmed by energetic Saudi players.
Jackson Irvine and Tom Rogic were often seen drifting out wide to avoid the five Saudi players packing the middle, offering little in the way of central support as a result.
To focus on the flanks was not necessarily a bad approach; Leckie and Smith are fine byline attackers, each with a ferocious turn of pace and a willingness to challenge backtracking defenders. But too often the passes out to them were over-hit, or wayward.
Other moments saw the wing-backs overcommit at the wrong time, out of tune with their teammates. Basically, it meant that Leckie and Smith, who were supposed to be quasi-defenders, were left horribly out of position.
The result, when the Saudis counter-attacked, was that the wing-backs were often out of place, with the back three reluctant to send a centre back up to challenge an onrushing Saudi attacker.
Wing-backs can tuck in, forming a back four, when a centre back roams forward to stifle an attack, that’s the theory. Without that support, however, the centre backs clumped and backed off, and the Saudis’ first goal showed how easily a team can scythe through a confused and fretful horde of defenders.
It was a simple give-and-go manoeuvre which sliced right through the middle of the Roos with ease. Ryan McGowan – after taking 56 hours to get from China to Adelaide – was thrust into the starting XI late, replacing Bailey Wright, and his unfamiliarity with the formation was obvious. He described it as “different” after the match.
In other moments, Smith was seen retreating far too deeply, marking empty space, creating a flat back-line and allowing unbridled advance up his wing in a non-counter-attacking situation. Leckie garnished the confusion by offering up the ball to the opposition with some truly awful passes and touches.
It’s almost as if – and wonders will never cease – Leckie isn’t actually a defender, making the talk that his new club signing him with the intention of playing him at wing-back even more strange. Leckie did set up Australia’s second goal, though, with a wonderful direct run and chipped cross. He looked much more at home up that end.
Smith was replaced by Aziz Behich at the break, and the second half saw a much more energised performance, with Behich typifying the newfound verve. Rogic and Mooy sought out the ball with more vigour, and the Saudis rocked back a little, presented with the physical, dynamic opponents they perhaps expected to turn up a littler earlier.
The passing was crisper, the runs fizzed by a little faster; this was the version of the team we saw against the UAE.
Rogic applied a brutal caress on the ball with his left foot, a wondrous shot, with the ball flying through the air into the top corner with startling clarity, like an arrow expertly loosed from some finely crafted great bow. It was a superb way to capitalise on his team’s forward-swinging momentum.
The Roos were then content to allow the Saudis to play around with the ball on the edges of their own half, only to swarm with intent once progress was made into their own.
Kruse replaced Irvine, and offered a more comfortable on-the-ball presence; Irvine’s place ahead of Mooy in the formation is puzzling, as his goal-threat is best utilised when joining the attack late from a deeper position and shooting from the edge of the box. Many of his goals for Burton this season came this way.
The second half surge was enough to carry the Roos home, and they now sit equal on points with Saudi Arabia and Japan, with the latter to come next in Tokyo.
The three goals from the two Toms were hugely welcome, breaking a considerable drought as far as goals from open play go. After the game, Postecoglou said that playing a certain brand of football was, in some ways, more important than World Cup qualification, doubling down somewhat on his tactical approach.
As idealistic as this statement is, had Saudia Arabia not been so generous in their defending, then this match would have exposed not just his team’s failure to qualify automatically, but also their failure to execute – perhaps even to understand – the system he has put in place.
The Roos were forced to overcome the damage they suffered in the first half, and did so not through the tactical mechanisms finally clicking, but by forcing their way over the line, largely through energy – and Rogic’s individual brilliance – alone.
The wing-back problem has not been solved, and though the Saudis couldn’t fully punish it, it’s likely Japan won’t be so forgiving at the end of August.
Nemesis said | June 9th 2017 @ 7:49am
Australia won 3-2.
Australia has not yet lost a match in this Stage of Qualification.
Saudi Arabia has now lost 2.
I’d say the Saudis have more systemic issues than Australia.
June 9th 2017 @ 7:59am
jeff dustby said | June 9th 2017 @ 7:59am
of course Fuss, everything is fine and always will be. There is nothing wrong at all
take a minutes silence to reflect on that
June 9th 2017 @ 8:00am
Waz said | June 9th 2017 @ 8:00am
Can’t argue with your statement.
I guess it depends on whether our benchmark is The Saudi’s or not who, despite all their problems, remain one position above us on the ladder?
The back 3 experiment continues to be problematic, and some players are surely not meeting Anges expectations so there are some big questions for him to address.
I’m looking forward to seeing how we go against Brasil and Germany, hopefully this win settles a few nerves in camp.
June 9th 2017 @ 8:09am
Shadow Manager said | June 9th 2017 @ 8:09am
The first half was woeful and to try and turn Leckie into a box to box player is a mistake. Australia’s best ‘full court’ players are Rhyan Grant (discarded) and Tarek Elrich (injured) – the implication is that Ange doesn’t understand what type of players are required in his own system! Maybe a double figure hammering by Brazil will wake him up. Leckie is a front half player only and Smith stops the play to allow himself to get back – poor team ethics.
June 9th 2017 @ 8:16am
Nemesis said | June 9th 2017 @ 8:16am
@Shadow Manager
Maybe, you should have a chat to Ange & give him a few pointers since he’s clearly out of his depth, clueless about players & can’t convey the message?
If you have any video footage of your coaching successes, can you please provide the links so I can fully appreciate how a team functions under a successful manager like yourself.
June 9th 2017 @ 8:12am
Fadida said | June 9th 2017 @ 8:12am
Ah Fuss, still lack the ability to analyse a game I see.
A dozen warning lights flashing and still you don’t see them. You were exactly the same with Osieck I recall, before you finally saw the error of your ways. I’m not suggesting Ange be sacked but that first half was appalling. Why? The system, plus some individual selections
June 9th 2017 @ 8:19am
Nemesis said | June 9th 2017 @ 8:19am
@Fadida
“Why? The system, plus some individual selections”
It is what it is.
The only person who can answer your questions is Ange Postecoglou.
What’s the point of asking that question to this forum; or discussing it for the next 12 months?
Unless, we resort to a fan-based coaching system it’s laughable to read the same people offer their same coaching advice to a forum that’s filled with people who have ZERO ability to act upon the advice.
Utter waste of time. You’ll have more success urinating into a tornado.
June 9th 2017 @ 8:26am
punter said | June 9th 2017 @ 8:26am
How is McGowan in this side.
I agree the system especially in the backs is worrying, but in the end while we were poor, we won 3-2, should have got the penalty, big, big chances Juric & Behich in 2nd halfs, we could’ve won 5-2.
However, if we play like that 1st half against Brazil, we will be 6 nil down at half time.
the signs are screaming, while some looked good, Juric, Mooy, others were dreadful, McGowan, Smith & Milos.
Leckies was poor & good at the same time.
June 9th 2017 @ 8:07am
Chris said | June 9th 2017 @ 8:07am
The Saudis moved the ball as well as any team of much higher ranking. Once they tired and the movement off the ball slowed down we looked much more comfortable in defence.
There are real worrying signs though and our defensive structure needs work.
There is a definite imbalance with our wingbacks as one of them (Leckie) is attack minded, while the other, Smith, is more naturally inclined to defend.
Granted, the pitch looked slippery and hard making it hard for defenders to turn. At least in Japan we will get a decent pitch suitable for a WC qualifier.
And what was with that scoreboard? How embarrassing.
Was I suddenly transported back to the 50’s?
June 9th 2017 @ 8:15am
pauly said | June 9th 2017 @ 8:15am
They seemed to have been organised in the finest Dutch tradition of possession football and with a little more persistence could have gotten a lot more out of that game, though it’s worth noting both of their goals were effectively counter-attacks.
June 9th 2017 @ 8:08am
Eusebios lost genes said | June 9th 2017 @ 8:08am
The writer nailed it. Quality.
June 9th 2017 @ 8:27am
AGO74 said | June 9th 2017 @ 8:27am
Just me or could you see the quality of regular match time between the performances of Behich as opposed to smith. The left side of the pitch was so much more in control in the 2nd half.
Kudos to tommy juric for one of his best games in the national team and not just because of his two goals.
Sainsbury is a quality player but geez his lack of game time showed.
Rogic and mooy passengers in first half but more influential in 2nd.
The first half was one of the more bizarre and distressing Socceroo games I have see for a little big time. How we went in at half time in equal footing I will not know.
Lastly was it just me or did it look like – notwithstanding Australia’s much better performance – that the Saudis had zero energy in second half.