The Maori All Blacks boast the world’s second-best backline

The Maori All Blacks side has just been named and glancing over the players it’s clear that any international team would kill for similar quality in the backs.

While the Maori may struggle slightly against the Lions’ tight five, their backs are just bottled excitement.

Imagine this as the likely Maori backline:

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

10. Otere Black (replaced late by Ihaia West)

11. James Lowe

12. Charlie Ngatai

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Nehe Milner-Skudder

15. Damian McKenzie

Every one of those players, with the possible exception of the No.10s, would be a nailed down starter in every other international team, but none of them can get a start in the All Blacks.

James Lowe is possibly the form winger in Super Rugby, ebullient, creative and with a huge kick, but he is so far down the New Zealand pecking order that he is off to become an Irishman.

The Lions’ only chance against the Maori will be to keep it tight. They cannot allow any kicking which might allow this backline to counter attack, or they will be standing under their posts all day.

My decision to attend the Maori, Chiefs and first Lions Test is looking like resulting in a week of wild excitement, and the rugby should be pretty good too. I can’t wait.

Here is the full Maori team:

Chris Eves, Kane Hames, Mike Kainga, Ben May, Marcel Renata, Ash Dixon (c), Hika elliot, Tom Franklin, Leighton Price, Joe Wheeler, Elliot Dixon, Akira Ioane, Liam Meesam, Reed Prinsep, Kara Pryor, Bryn Hall, Otere Black, Ihaia West, Tim Bateman, Charlie Ngatai, Matt Proctor, Rieko Ioane, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Declan O’Donnell, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Damian McKenzie, James Lowe, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.