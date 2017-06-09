Ty Vickery axed by Hawthorn

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Hawthorn have dropped Ty Vickery for Saturday’s AFL clash with Gold Coast, replacing him with youngster Tim O’Brien.

The former Richmond big man has struggled since joining the Hawks during the off-season, playing just six games for his new club.

Alastair Clarkson’s men badly need more wins to stand a chance of making the finals and have also recalled Will Langford at the expense of rookie Dallas Willsmore.

Gold Coast have added Callum Ah Chee to a side missing Jarrod Harbrow, who is serving a club suspension after being charged with driving under the influence.

Adelaide have added Riley Knight and debutant Jono Beech in place of Luke Brown (cheekbone) and David Mackay (omitted) for Friday night’s clash with St Kilda at Adelaide Oval.

Key forward Josh Bruce and half-back Jimmy Webster return for the Saints among three unforced changes.

Brisbane received some positive injury news, with Tom Rockliff back for Saturday’s game against Fremantle after dislocating his shoulder last month.

Ruckman Aaron Sandilands (knee) remains out for the Dockers, who will blood their seventh debutant for the season in Brennan Cox.

Port Adelaide confirmed important forward Chad Wingard will face Essendon in Saturday night’s game at Etihad Stadium, replacing Aaron Young.

James Kelly replaces fellow veteran Brent Stanton in the Bombers’ 22.

Dale Thomas is a chance to return for Carlton as one of four inclusions to their extended squad for Sunday’s clash with ladder-leaders Greater Western Sydney.

Steve Johnson returns for the Giants after a fortnight on the sidelines but Rory Lobb (groin) remains unavailable.

Monday’s annual Queen’s Birthday game at the MCG will host the return of Collingwood goalsneak Alex Fasolo, who sat out last week’s match after going public about his mental health issues.

The Magpies will also hand a senior debut to Callum Brown, the son of former skipper Gavin Brown, with big man Mason Cox and former Fremantle forward Chris Mayne a chance to return.

Melbourne have added ruckman Jake Spencer to their extended squad but remain without All-Australian star Max Gawn.