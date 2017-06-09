Wallabies vs Fiji kick-off time: When does the first June International start? Date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The Wallabies will enter their first match of the June International window against Fiji as heavy favourites, despite naming nine potential debutants in their squad. The match will be played at AAMI Park in Melbourne and is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 10.

On the surface, this looks like it could be a dour international window for the Wallabies. None of the big guns from the Northern Hemisphere have arrived down under, and instead, Scotland and Italy will follow this match against Fiji.

The ARU have taken the step of scheduling the matches on a Saturday afternoon, all with a 3pm (AEST) kick-off, avoiding the usual evening slot which will be brought out again later in the year for the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship.

Key Game Information: Wallabies vs Fiji Kick-off: 3pm (AEST)

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

TV: Live, Fox Sports 501 and Network Ten

Online: Live, Foxtel Play, Foxtel Go and TenPlay

Betting: Australia $1.02, Fiji $15 Squads Wallabies

Michael Hooper, Richard Hardwick, Ned Hanigan, Jack Dempsey, Scott Higginbotham, Lopeti Timani, Stephen Moore (c), Tatafu Polota-Nau and Tolu Latu, Scott Sio, Tom Robertson, Toby Smith, Sekope Kepu and Alan Alaalatoa, Adam Coleman, Rory Arnold, Sam Carter and Lukhan Tui, Bernard Foley and Quade Cooper, Will Genia, Joe Powell and Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Tevita Kuridrani and Kyle Godwin, Rob Horne, Eto Nabuli, Marika Koroibete, Henry Speight, Karmichael Hunt, Dane Haylett-Petty, Israel Folau, Sefa Naivalu. Fiji

Campese Ma’afu, Peni Ravai, Joeli Veitayaki, Manasa Saulo, Leeroy Atalifo, Kalivati Tawake, Sunia Koto, Jale Sassen, Tuapati Talemaitoga, Leone Nakarawa, Tevita Cavubati, Api Ratuniyarawa, Sikeli Nabou, Naulia Dawai, Viliame Mata, Nemani Nagusa, Akapusi Qera, Mosese Voka, Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Peceli Yato, Nikola Matawalu, Serupepeli Vularika, Henry Seniloli, Ben Volavola, Levani Botia, Jale Vatubua, Eroni Vasiteri, Albert Vulivuli, Vereniki Goneva, Asaeli Tikoirotuma, Josua Tuisova, Nemani Nadolo, Patrick Osborne, Timoci Nagusa, Metuisela Talebula, Kini Murimurivalu

Broadcast Information

The game will be broadcast on two networks in Australia – Fox Sports for those with Foxtel, and Network Ten for those watching on free-to-air TV.

Both broadcasts will start at 2:30pm (AEST) to allow for a half an hour pre-game.

To stream Fox Sports’ coverage you will need to use either the the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps.

Network Ten’s coverage can be streamed through the Tenplay website or application.