Whatever you do, Blues fans, don’t turn off the TV

In 2006, I performed an unthinkable task for a Queenslander. I turned off coverage of the State of Origin three minute from full-time.

I was sitting on a bus with my family in the beautiful Streaky Bay, South Australia, during on a trip around the country, listening on a radio.

At that point Queensland were staring down the first ever four-series loss in a row by an Origin team.

As a Queenslander I was devastated and couldn’t see how we were going to stem this Blue tide. I always wanted Queensland to hold more overall wins than NSW, but at the time it was neck and neck with the Blues seemingly unbeatable.

It wasn’t until a few days later that I managed to pick up a bit of news and learn that Queensland had actually won. I couldn’t believe it. I had missed the Darren Lockyer try that started the eventual record-winning streak.

Queensland were on the way up and NSW on the way down. The worm was always going to turn and prophecies of Queensland dominance had already been in the press because of the quality young players coming through (Greg Inglis, Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater).

NSW Origin dominance was never going to stick around.

So fast forward to Origin Game 1 of this year, and I felt the worm was turning again. And turn it did, in a big way. Queensland were never going to win 20 in a row, after all this is State of Origin isn’t it?

Historically, it is the closest rugby league contest going around. The worst thing Queensland could have done in Game 1 was give NSW confidence and belief, but that’s exactly what was solidified on that night.

Had NSW scraped home there may still be a few doubts. But a dominant victory has quashed any possible doubt. NSW knew they had to win the first game because they knew it would be a tough ask to win the third.

Queensland will play a lot better in Game 2 and may even lead into the last three minutes, so whatever you do NSW fans don’t turn off the coverage. A last-minute try could be on the cards, and with it the beginning of a dynasty.

NSW won’t manage ten series wins in a row, but they may have a crack at four again. It will depend on how fast Queensland can rebuild and how many more legends they can produce.

This is Kevin Walters’ biggest challenge – not to continue Mal Meninga’s legacy but to build his own. The NSW pack is young and formidable and will be for at least another five years.

So Queensland have to bunker down and get dirty because it isn’t going to be pretty. And if you’re a NSW fan, have faith and never turn off your TV!