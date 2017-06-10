Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

Both the Brisbane Lions and Fremantle Dockers will be keen to snap their respective slumps when they clash at The Gabba. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:35pm (AEST).
Heading into the main break up by 46 points in Round 1, it appeared Brisbane might finally be emerging from the mire they’ve been stuck in this decade.
They held on to win by two points in that clash, but since then it’s been nothing but pain and misery for the Lions.
Nine straight losses have sent the club spiralling towards yet another bottom four finish, and with only the first of those defeats coming at under five goals it’s been a largely unencouraging period.
The bye can be a springboard to a stronger second half, but Chris Fagan’s side are still some ways off being a competitive team in the AFL.
Fremantle on the other hand find themselves in the top eight after a horror four-win campaign a season ago.
But a poor fortnight of football and a miserable percentage of 81.4 has many questioning whether they’ll still be there when it counts.
A 100-point loss to Adelaide brought the Dockers back to earth with a thud after an encouraging run of six wins in seven games, before last week they succumbed Collingwood at home despite the Magpies suffering from an absurd injury toll.
If they struggle to get over the line here there’ll be even more doubters to deal with.
Fremantle have dominated this rivalry of late, winning the last nine clashes and not tasting defeat since Round 16, 2009. Brisbane had previously held the upper hand with 11 wins in their first 16 meetings.
Remarkably, more than half of the matches between these teams have been decided by more than 40 points.
Prediction
Neither of these sides look particularly likely to play finals in 2017, and while Fremantle’s record of 6-5 looks a bit misleading, Brisbane’s record of 1-9 unfortunately does not.
Interstate trips are always difficult, but the Dockers should be able to make light work of a team not playing for wins and losses.
Dockers by 41 points
5:42pm
Stirling Coates said | 5:42pm | ! Report
GOAL DOCKERS
Nat Fyfe with a low running kick to full forward, and somehow it clean bowls both Darcy Gardiner and Brennan Cox!
Some consternation before the decision, but they eschew the review and call the goal.
BRS – 10.3 (63)
FRE – 6.7 (43)
Q2: 2′
5:40pm
Stirling Coates said | 5:40pm | ! Report
Throw-in on Fremantle’s half forward flank with 1:33 to go.
A goal to either side here would be massive.
BRS – 10.3 (63)
FRE – 5.7 (37)
Q2: 2′
5:39pm
Stirling Coates said | 5:39pm | ! Report
BEHIND DOCKERS
Nat Fyfe tries goal of the century from tight in the pocket on the run, but it’s just across the face.
BRS – 10.3 (63)
FRE – 5.7 (37)
Q2: 3′
5:38pm
Stirling Coates said | 5:38pm | ! Report
BEHIND DOCKERS
Daniel Rich with the ball at full back, but his kick to half back hangs in the air too long and David Mundy takes the grab.
Kicking from just inside 50 on a moderate angle, it looks good off the boot but drops dramatically late and is touched over the line.
That’s the wet weather for you.
BRS – 10.3 (63)
FRE – 5.6 (36)
Q2: 4′
5:38pm
Paul D said | 5:38pm | ! Report
Mundy neatly illustrating the difference in toughness between him and Rocky there. Just wanted it a lot more
5:37pm
Paul D said | 5:37pm | ! Report
If Hipwood ever holds onto it at the end of those huge leaps he’s a candidate to take Mark of the Century
5:37pm
Stirling Coates said | 5:37pm | ! Report
Brisbane really just starting to run out of gas in the shadows of half time.
Shades of their game against the Western Bulldogs earlier in the year for the fans.
Still up by 28 but they’d want one more before the long break.
BRS – 10.3 (63)
FRE – 5.5 (35)
Q2: 5′
5:35pm
Stirling Coates said | 5:35pm | ! Report
BEHIND DOCKERS
Fremantle with a penetrating delivery to full forward, and while Cam McCarthy drops an absolute pudding, the ensuing play sees Cameron Sutcliffe get the free kick for holding.
Short set shot, but from a tight angle, he skews it to the near side.
BRS – 10.3 (63)
FRE – 5.5 (35)
Q2: 7′