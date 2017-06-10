Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 4 live scores, blog

The Cleveland Cavaliers came back from 3-1 last year, but they will be doing it from 3-0 this time around as the Golden State Warriors look to take the NBA Championship away from home in Game 4. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 11am (AEST).
The Warriors have been simply on fire during the playoffs and now hold a 15-0 record, just one game away from sweeping the Cavaliers.
The finals series has been a domination of itself. The first two games at home saw the Warriors skip away with ease as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant led the charge, despite Klay Thompson going quiet.
With Draymond Green leading the defensive effort, it was impossible for the Cavaliers, who looked lost with LeBron James on the bench for even a few minutes.
It was a similar story in Game 3 with regards to LeBron having a few minutes off the court, but the Cavaliers on the whole were a lot more competitive.
The Cavaliers should have won Game 3. They held the lead into the final minutes with LeBron receiving plenty of support from Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and J.R Smith, who finished with 16, but they found a way to blow it.
On the back of a Durant masterclass, the Warriors would score the last ten points to turn a deficit into a five-point win during the final minute.
Cleveland were powerless to stop it as a Durant three turned the lead over, before the hosts defended poorly, then turned it over immediately from an inbound to ensure there was no way back into the ball game in the dying seconds.
While LeBron is averaging 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists per game so far for the finals, which is astronomical he simply can’t do it on his own.
Love and Irving have been below their best, and with the defensive intent not coming from Tristan Thompson in the paint, Durant has been laughing all the way to the rim for dunk after dunk.
Durant, due to the lack of defence and his combinations with Green, Curry and Thompson is averaging a ridiculous 36 points per game, and simply hasn’t been challenged nearly enough. He is also providing on defence with five blocks in Game 2.
While the Cavaliers snatched defeat from the jaws of victory last time out, they have been comprehensively outplayed and to turn it around will take a minor miracle.
Prediction
With Durant, Thompson and Curry firing, how do you stop the Warriors? LeBron managed it last year with some strong support, but there was no Durant. He is the tipping factor, and the Warriors will sweep the series away from home.
It concerns me though, that if they go into the final quarter with any sort of lead, this could blow out. I don’t think it’ll happen, but the threat is there.
Warriors to take the championship by 6.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Game 4 from 11am (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
11:42am
Scott Pryde said | 11:42am | ! Report
Q1 2′
Shumpert makes one.
Cavaliers – 37
Warriors – 27
11:42am
Scott Pryde said | 11:42am | ! Report
Q1 2′
Curry now joins Klay Thompson and Igoudala with two fouls Love pulls down a miss from the Warriors and fires an entry pass up the court. It was of, but Curry grabs Shumpert and this might be a clear path foul here.
They decide it’s not a clear path – that wasn’t a catchable foul. Cleveland are shooting a lot of free throws here.
Cavaliers – 36
Warriors – 27
11:40am
Scott Pryde said | 11:40am | ! Report
Q1 2′
Jefferson makes both at the charity strike.
Cavaliers – 36
Warriors – 27
11:39am
Scott Pryde said | 11:39am | ! Report
Q1 2′
Warriors are going to be in a bit of trouble with fouls here. Jefferson fouled off the ball by Igoudala and that’s his second.
Cavaliers – 34
Warriors – 27
11:39am
Scott Pryde said | 11:39am | ! Report
Q1 3′
That’s a great shot from deep over Jefferson from Irving. He ends up on the floor as well but no call.
Durant misses a pull up now but Livingston grans the board before Curry goes to Igoudala and he slams it home.
Cavaliers – 34
Warriors – 27
11:38am
Scott Pryde said | 11:38am | ! Report
Q1 3′
Durant makes all three.
Cavaliers – 31
Warriors – 25
11:37am
Scott Pryde said | 11:37am | ! Report
Q1 3′
The Warriors are slowly getting back into this thing. Durant with a shot in transition before JR Smith misses from the corner.
Durant goes straight back down the line and draws a foul on the three that misses.
Cavaliers – 31
Warriors – 22
11:36am
Scott Pryde said | 11:36am | ! Report
Q1 4′
Jefferson misses both.
Cavaliers – 31
Warriors – 20
11:36am
Scott Pryde said | 11:36am | ! Report
Q1 4′
James makes one, but Jefferson gets the offensive rebound and the Warriors deflect it out of bounds. From the inbound it’s a floating pass in for Love, before he links with Irving, then to Jefferson and he drives. It’s a miss, but Klay Thompson pinged for the blocking foul.
That’s Klay Thompson’s second personal foul.
Cavaliers – 31
Warriors – 20
11:34am
Scott Pryde said | 11:34am | ! Report
Q1 4′
The Cavaliers to LeBron in the post now and Igoudala picks up a very cheap foul. Not a good one at all, and LeBron will go to the strike with Cleveland in the bonus.
Cavaliers – 30
Warriors – 20
11:33am
Scott Pryde said | 11:33am | ! Report
Q1 4′
Durant makes both.
Cavaliers – 30
Warriors – 20