Crusaders vs British and Irish Lions kick-off time: When does Crusaders vs British and Irish Lions start? Venue, date, squads, key information

The British and Irish Lions will be keen to get their tour of New Zealand back on track as they clash in Christchurch against the Crusaders. Kick-off is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at 5:35pm (AEST).

After scoring an unconvincing win over the Barbarians, the Lions suffered a narrow defeat to the Blues on Wednesday, and will have to overcome a Crusaders team undefeated this Super Rugby season if they’re to rescue their tour.

Pressure is mounting on Lions coach Warren Gatland, with the British press very unhappy with the side’s poor discipline and basic errors in a shock loss to the last-placed Blues.

Crusaders vs British and Irish Lions: Key game information Start time: 5:35pm (AEST) – 7:35pm (local)

Venue: AMI Stadium, Christchurch

TV: Live, Fox Sports 1 and Foxtel Go

Online: Live, Foxtel Play and Foxtel Go

Betting: Crusaders $1.69, British and Irish Lions $2.18

Squads

Crusaders

Sam Whitelock (c), Michael Alaalatoa, Scott Barrett, Tim Bateman, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, George Bridge, Jed Brown, Wyatt Crockett, Ryan Crotty, Israel Dagg, Whetu Douglas, Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Dunshea, Ere Enari, Sione Fifita, Owen Franks, Leon Fukofuka, Ben Funnell, Jack Goodhue, Bryn Hall, David Havili, Mitchell Hunt, Digby Ioane, Oliver Jager, Jone Macilai-Tori, Andrew Makalio, Manasa Mataele, Marty McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Kieran Read, Luke Romano, Peter Samu, Quinten Strange, Seta Tamanivalu, Jordan Taufua, Codie Taylor, Matt Todd, Sean Wainui

British and Irish Lions

Sam Warburton (c), Rory Best, Dan Biggar, Dan Cole, Elliot Daly, Jonathan Davies, Taulupe Faletau, Owen Farrell, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Leigh Halfpenny, James Haskell, Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones, Jonathan Joseph, George Kruis, Greig Laidlaw, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Jack McGrath, Ross Moriarty, Conor Murray, George North, Jack Nowell, Sean O’Brien, Peter O’Mahony, Ken Owens, Jared Payne, Jonathan Sexton, Tommy Seymour, Kyle Sinckler, CJ Stander, Ben Te’o, Justin Tipuric, Mako Vunipola, Anthony Watson, Rhys Webb, Liam Williams