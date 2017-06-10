Docker shocker! Fremantle belted by brilliant Brisbane

Bottom-placed Brisbane have dominated Fremantle to win by 57 points at the Gabba on Saturday evening, for just their second victory of the season.

The two Daynes, Beams and Zorko, starred in the midfield, while small forward Lewis Taylor produced a superb performance kicking four goals and assisting in another five in the 18.13 (121) to 9.10 (64) triumph.

The Lions dominated all phases of the game, winning the clearances 46-28, the inside 50 count 65-43 and recording 26 more contested possessions.

As impressive as the Lions were, the Dockers were woeful with forwards Cam McCarthy and Shane Kersten providing no threat to the Lions’ backline.

Only 11,742 people were in attendance, the second lowest crowd at a Lions home game.

Brisbane took control of the game early and led by 22 points at the first break with Zorko enjoying 14 touches.

Freo felt the absence of injured ruckman Aaron Sandilands and Lions big man Stefan Martin provided his midfield with silver service.

The margin was increased to 36 points midway through the second quarter but poor defensive errors and attacking pressure from the Dockers saw this reduced by 10 at the long break.

The hosts came out with far more intent in the third quarter with 12 scoring shots to the visitors’ one to build an unassailable 52-point lead and breach the 100-point mark for the first time in 2017.

Ross Lyon has now seen his Dockers side lose three in succession and they will fall out of the eight by the end of the round.

Despite the win, Brisbane are a game behind second-bottom Carlton, ahead of the Blues’ match with Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.