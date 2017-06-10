England vs Australia ODI start time: When does England vs Australia start? Venue, date, squads, key information

Pakistan should have gone to Specsavers on these DRS reviews

It’s a critical clash for Australia, as they clash with old enemy England to secure their spot in the ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Final. The One-Day International will start at 7:30pm (AEST) on Saturday 10 June.

It’s been a bizarre campaign for Australia so far, with both of their group matches rained out. They were saved from chasing down New Zealand’s 291 courtesy of the wet weather, but also had an easy chase against Bangladesh washed away.

Weirdly enough, their subsequent points total of two (one for each no result) and run rate of 0 puts them in second place in Group A and in prime position to sneak into the semi finals.

Tournament hosts England however have had a much smoother ride for the tournament.

They’ve already secured first place in Group A and a spot in the semi-final after an eight wicket win over Bangladesh and an 87-run triumph over New Zealand.

England vs Australia: Key game information Start time: 7:30pm (AEST) – 10:30am (local)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

TV: Live, Fox Sports More+ (507) and Foxtel Go

Online: Live, Foxtel Play and Foxtel Go

Betting: England $1.83, Australia $1.93

Squads

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (vc), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood

Australia

Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

David Warner has been in a good form and said in the lead-in to the match that he is in the best white-ball form of his career.

“I think when you have things going right for you on and off the field, you are in a great clear mind and a happy place.

“We’re playing great cricket as an Australian team and they’re a great bunch of guys we’re playing with and you have a lot of fun on and off the field.

“It just shows what you can do on the field if you have a clear mind and you are enjoying the environment you’re in.”