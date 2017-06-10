Essendon Bombers vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

Are the Port Adelaide Power actually as good as they look? That’s been the question on everyone’s lips. They’ll be looking to prove that they are as they take on the Essendon Bombers. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Eithad Stadium starting from 7:25pm AEST.

After a great win against Hawthorn last week everyone is wondering whether Port Adelaide are Top four material.

In 2017 they’ve certainly been a lot better than most experts we’re expecting, but have failed to beat any genuine Top four contenders so far.

An absolute thrashing of Essendon this weekend will further affirm their place in the competition.

There’s also some question marks over exactly how good Essendon are this season.

With the doping saga behind them and a legitimate AFL side back on the park, they’ve shown mixed form.

An excellent performance against the West Coast a few weeks ago still means they could be contenders for the finals.

A victory against Port Adelaide tonight would go along way for a fairytale finals finish.

There’s only one change for both sides this week. Essendon have dropped Brent Stanton to bring back former Cats veteran James Kelly, while Port Adelaide will be boosted by the return of star forward Chad Wingard from injury, with Aaron Young left out of the side to make room.

Player to watch

Paddy Ryder who finally plays against his old club Essendon. He’s looking like All-Australian Ruckman material at the moment and a strong performance here will help that.

I want to tip Essendon for the win here, but my gut tells me it’ll be Port by a goal or two.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Eithad Stadium starting from 7:25pm AEST.