Gatland in frame as next All Blacks’ coach

New Zealand Rugby has already turned an eye to appointing the next All Blacks’ coach, with British and Irish Lions mentor Warren Gatland in the frame, according to chief executive Steve Tew.

Steve Hansen is contracted through until after the 2019 Rugby World Cup but, after having been convinced to sign a two-year contract extension this year, he has indicated he will be unlikely to do so again.

Hansen would have spent 16 years with the team, eight as an assistant to Graham Henry and eight in the head coaching role, at the end of this contract.

Succession planning and continuity had been key factors in New Zealand’s success in the past 13 years, in which time they have won two World Cup titles and accumulated a winning record of almost 90 per cent.

Hansen’s assistant Ian Foster would be a strong favourite to succeed the 58-year-old, with fellow New Zealanders Joe Schmidt (Ireland), Vern Cotter (Montpellier) and Gatland candidates, Tew said.

“Ian Foster is sitting there as a very strong candidate when Steve does finish but there’ll be others,” Tew told Britain’s Guardian newspaper.

“Joe is sitting in Ireland and we’d like to have him back. Vern is coaching at a very high level and you wouldn’t rule Gatty out either.

“(But) you’ll have to ask Warren what he wants to do next.”

Chiefs Super Rugby coach Dave Rennie, who is joining Glasgow later this year, had already said he would be interested in the role after the 2019 tournament, but was not keen on being an assistant first.

The All Blacks have already resigned themselves to losing assistant coach Wayne Smith later this year, with his replacement expected to be appointed before this year’s Rugby Championship to enable them to shadow the team.

Local media have reported that Highlanders assistant coach Scott McLeod, a former All Blacks centre, is a strong candidate.

Tew added his organisation would begin its planning later this year for the All Blacks’ direction after the 2019 World Cup.

“What we will do is manage the transition very well,” Tew said. “We’ll be sitting down later this year to work out the process.”

Despite a surprise loss to the Blues in Auckland, Tew expected Gatland’s Lions to prove competitive in the three-Test series that begins on June 24.

“I’m still of the view this is a very good Lions team and, once they get together, they’ll be very tough in this Test series,” said Tew.

“I think the physical attrition of the series is going to take its toll. One team will come through that better than the other.”