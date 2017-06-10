Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

Jarryd Hayne will make a return to fullback for the Gold Coast Titans as they look to pick up an important win over the inconsistent New Zealand Warriors who have been woeful on the road. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 3pm (AEST).
The Warriors have played six games away from home in 2017 and are yet to win one. It’s a shocking record for a side with the New Zealand spine, and they simply haven’t played good football at any point this season.
Despite that, it’s a tale on conflicting storylines for the Auckland-based club, who have beaten the Titans on the Gold Coast in all of the last six, dating back to 2010.
This is potentially the worst any Warriors team have played in that time period though, with the club sitting in 12th place, registering just five wins from 12 games this year.
After losing a couple of high-scoring games, including one monumental implosion against the Panthers, they played their best game of the season at home to get over the Origin-depleted Brisbane Broncos, but were back to their old ways last time out, losing to an injury-ravaged Parramatta Eels.
While Shaun Johnson played well in the Broncos clash and Kieran Foran has been solid, the Warriors forwards have been soft as butter in 2017, and as such they have the fourth worst defensive record in the competition.
The Titans will be relying on a change of fortunes in this one with Jarryd Hayne back to fullback. He has played at centre the last few weeks with Tyrone Roberts at the back, but that’s come to an abrupt end after their loss to the North Queensland Cowboys last week.
While the Gold Coast sit just one spot ahead of the Warriors, they have been ridiculously unlucky, as compared to playing terrible footy.
The Titans have had more close losses than you could count on one hand, and have defended their hearts out, all to no avail at times in the face of a huge injury count.
With the side getting somewhere near full strength over the last few weeks, they pulled off back-to-back wins over last year’s grand finalists, including a 38-36 victory over the Storm.
However, it’s gone pear-shaped since with losses to the Sea Eagles and Cowboys. They can still take plenty from the Cowboys loss though, only letting in 20 points despite making more than 100 tackles in their own 20 and having just 35 per cent of the ball.
In team news, James Gavet is out for the Warriors, with Jacob Lillyman and Ben Matulino to form the new front row. For the Titans, with Hayne at fullback, Tyrone Roberts goes to the bench and Will Zillman starts on the wing. Nathan Peats is also back at hooker.
Prediction
Home ground advantage hasn’t counted for much for the Titans, but their effort and intensity will.
Titans by 22.
4:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:15pm | ! Report
57′ – Tuivasa-Sheck and Maumalo with some great runs to clear the Warriors out of the red-zone before Lillyman brings it up to halfway. Matulino steps off the right foot and offloads to Luke now who offloads for Sheck – he is able to offload, but Wallace comes up with it for the Titans.
Titans 8
Warriors 24
4:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:15pm | ! Report
56′ – Wallace with the first run of this set before Don and Zillman go from dummy half. Hurrell with the next and they will get to just short of halfway before Elgey comes up with a great kick into the corner.
Titans 8
Warriors 24
4:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:14pm | ! Report
55′ – Maumalo brings it away from the scrum before Mannering goes from dummy half. Lillyman sticks down the left-hand side before Foran goes inside 30. They spread to the right for Thompson and then go the same way on the last with a grubber from Johnson being cleaned up by Hayne.
Titans 8
Warriors 24
4:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:13pm | ! Report
54′ – The Titans picked up a penalty, but Peats now drops it cold 35 out on the second play. Inexcusable.
Titans 8
Warriors 24
4:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:12pm | ! Report
53′ – Penalty for the Titans coming out of their own end now.
Titans 8
Warriors 24
4:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:11pm | ! Report
52′ – Tuivasa-Sheck takes off from dummy half now before Mannering goes to the left and gets an arm free, but can’t find an outlet to offload. Maumalo down the left before Matulino gets to halfway and Foran kicks with Zillman making a diving take.
Titans 8
Warriors 24
4:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:11pm | ! Report
52′ – The Titans back up towards halfway on the third before Wallace puts the head down and bends the line. They come to the left from Elgey to Greenwood and he is taken 35 out. Elgey with the bomb on the last and Maumalo with an easy take.
Titans 8
Warriors 24
4:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:10pm | ! Report
51′ – The Titans starting to muscle up in defence here as the rain returns. They make it over the 20 on the fifth before Hayne brings it back from the kick.
Titans 8
Warriors 24
4:10pm
BigJ said | 4:10pm | ! Report
Bloody hell go the warriors!!!!!
4:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:12pm | ! Report
Brilliant finish to the first half for the Warriors has put them in this position – going to be tough to keep it though – Titans starting to turn up now.
4:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:09pm | ! Report
50′ – The Titans now going nowhere fast. Hurrell winds up and takes them outside 20 on the third play before Pulu beats couple to make another good run. Peats from dummy half now and he goes to the line, delivering short for Elgey who goes inside 20, but can’t find support. Lovely work from Peats. Now on the last and it’s a grubber, but Foran is there to clean up.
Titans 8
Warriors 24
4:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:08pm | ! Report
49′ – The Warriors with a seven tackle set now and it’s Maumalo with the first carry. Fusitu’a with the next before Matulino offloads to Tuivasa-Sheck and then Vete is taken to ground on halfway, very slow back to his feet. He will be okay to continue though, and the Warriors head inside 30 through Foran before Matulino threatens to offload but is taken to ground. Last play and they look to run with Tuivasa-Sheck eventually tackled in the corner.
Titans 8
Warriors 24