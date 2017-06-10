Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

Jarryd Hayne will make a return to fullback for the Gold Coast Titans as they look to pick up an important win over the inconsistent New Zealand Warriors who have been woeful on the road. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 3pm (AEST).

The Warriors have played six games away from home in 2017 and are yet to win one. It’s a shocking record for a side with the New Zealand spine, and they simply haven’t played good football at any point this season.

Despite that, it’s a tale on conflicting storylines for the Auckland-based club, who have beaten the Titans on the Gold Coast in all of the last six, dating back to 2010.

This is potentially the worst any Warriors team have played in that time period though, with the club sitting in 12th place, registering just five wins from 12 games this year.

After losing a couple of high-scoring games, including one monumental implosion against the Panthers, they played their best game of the season at home to get over the Origin-depleted Brisbane Broncos, but were back to their old ways last time out, losing to an injury-ravaged Parramatta Eels.

While Shaun Johnson played well in the Broncos clash and Kieran Foran has been solid, the Warriors forwards have been soft as butter in 2017, and as such they have the fourth worst defensive record in the competition.

The Titans will be relying on a change of fortunes in this one with Jarryd Hayne back to fullback. He has played at centre the last few weeks with Tyrone Roberts at the back, but that’s come to an abrupt end after their loss to the North Queensland Cowboys last week.

While the Gold Coast sit just one spot ahead of the Warriors, they have been ridiculously unlucky, as compared to playing terrible footy.

The Titans have had more close losses than you could count on one hand, and have defended their hearts out, all to no avail at times in the face of a huge injury count.

With the side getting somewhere near full strength over the last few weeks, they pulled off back-to-back wins over last year’s grand finalists, including a 38-36 victory over the Storm.

However, it’s gone pear-shaped since with losses to the Sea Eagles and Cowboys. They can still take plenty from the Cowboys loss though, only letting in 20 points despite making more than 100 tackles in their own 20 and having just 35 per cent of the ball.

In team news, James Gavet is out for the Warriors, with Jacob Lillyman and Ben Matulino to form the new front row. For the Titans, with Hayne at fullback, Tyrone Roberts goes to the bench and Will Zillman starts on the wing. Nathan Peats is also back at hooker.

Prediction

Home ground advantage hasn’t counted for much for the Titans, but their effort and intensity will.

Titans by 22.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 3pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.