Hawks go hard, but Suns shine stronger

Gold Coast has held off a fast finishing Hawthorn to record their fifth win of the year at the MCG.

After trailing by as much as 42 points in the third quarter, the Hawks rallied through some frantic tackling pressure and improved ball use forward of centre.

For the Suns, it was a game where poor conversion always gave the Hawks a sniff. This was highlighted by 5.8 in the third while they had their purple patch.

Their backline, led by Steven May always seemed to have the measure of the undermanned Hawthorn forward line.

Their mids battled hard and probably won the day; Gary Ablett was a standout with his clearance work and ability to put runners in space.

Peter Wright was the standout forward with 10 marks and 2 goals, but Tom Lynch’s game can’t be understated. His presence allowed space and time for so many others.

The Hawks lost Luke Bruest and Luke Hodge before the game, this added to an already extensive injury list. Though they battled hard, there was a distinct lack of class on every line.

Their best periods of the game all featured the likes of Shaun Burgoyne, Tom Mitchell and the run of Ricky Henderson. Jack Gunston, with 12 marks and four second-half goals played his best game for the year.

The Suns can now dream of September, they have decent run of games to come and are starting to build continuity of personnel. They did what they needed to do today.

The Hawks have holes that can’t be filled until the injuries subside. The kids will benefit from regular games but it doesn’t do much for the win/loss ledger.

Final score

Hawthorn Hawks 12.7.79

Gold Coast Suns 13.17.95