Hawthorn Hawks vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores, blog

By the time the Hawthorn Hawks and Gold Coast Suns are done trading blows on Saturday afternoon; there will only be one team left that can lay genuine claim to finals aspirations.

The do-or-die clash comes with both teams suffering indifferent form and important injuries, making this fixture even harder to pick.

Prior to last week; Hawthorn looked as though they had steadied the ship after a poor start. Coming off three wins in four starts, the Hawks were blown off the park by a rampant Port Adelaide last Thursday night.

They were subjected to their lowest half-time score in the clubs history, and didn’t register a goal until the third quarter. So many passengers on the night, it would have been a long review on Monday.

The Suns continued their tease with form by taking another highly touted scalp at Metricon.

As usual; after being smashed in the media all week for a dismal performance, they rallied by the weekend and outlasted the Eagles in a lacklustre contest.

Gary Ablett got a heap of it, but importantly there were contributions everywhere. They have a chance to consolidate that win with a morale-boosting victory on the road.

The Hawks will welcome back Will Langford and Tim O’Brien for this one, both are still trying to lock down a permanent spot so it’s an important week for them. Ty Vickery has been banished again.

The Suns lose Jarrod Harbrow to a club suspension, a big loss given his dash and ball use off half back.

Big game for

Luke Bruest: While he has been able to hit the scoreboard with reasonable regularity, he has struggled to get his hands on the ball and impact games. Felt like the wheel is turning a little over the last three weeks it could be time for a bag.

Steven May: He is much talked about in Victoria but rarely seen. Imagine the scramble for his signature if he turns out a monster performance on the MCG? He is a great defender with an appetite for the contest.

Prediction

Hawthorn has had 9 days to think about that loss at the Adelaide Oval so they will be smarting. Despite key injuries to the Hawks, I can’t trust the Suns on the road. Hawthorn should be too strong.

Hawthorn by 25