Jelena Ostapenko vs Simona Halep live stream: How to watch the French Open Women’s Final online and on TV

The 2017 French Open Women’s tournament draws to a close as Jelena Ostapenko and Simona Halep clash in the much-anticipated final at 11pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 10. Find out how to watch the match on TV and stream it online with The Roar’s viewing guide.

How to stream online

Given Foxtel own the exclusive rights to this tournament, you’ll need to fork out for a Foxtel Play subscription if you want to stream this match online.

A sport subscription will set you back $39 a month but will also grant you access to virtually all of Foxtel’s other sports programming too.

Existing Foxtel customers looking to stream on the other hand are simply able to use the Foxtel Go app – included as part of their subscription – on their computer, phone or tablet.

How to watch the match on TV

Foxtel have had live and exclusive coverage of the French Open for the entire tournament, and this extends to the final as well.

Fox Sports 505 will have coverage of the French Open all day on Saturday, June 10, including highlights, replays of previous matches and analysis. Coverage of the final proper will begin at 11pm (AEST).

Halep said:

“I will play for two things — my first grand slam and No.1 in the world. It’s a big challenge, a big chance.

“I think I have the game. I have the mentality to win, but it’s gonna be tough.

“I expect her to give everything she has, to hit all the balls, to play with confidence. But I’m confident, as well.

“I’m ready to face her, and I’m ready to face another final. Yeah, it’s a big challenge. It’s a big thing.

“If it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen, two things in the same time.

“So it’s gonna be amazing.”

Ostapenko said:

“I’m already in the final. I’m just going to go there and enjoy the match.

“Every match is a tough match. It’s a grand slam, and all the players are good.

“When I came here, of course I didn’t expect I would be in the final. But then, first match was a tough match, as well, and I won it. I think it kind of gave me confidence.

“Then every match I was playing better and better and I got my confidence, and I think it works pretty well.”