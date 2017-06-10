Jelena Ostapenko vs Simona Halep start time: When does the French Open Women’s Final start? Venue, date, key information

It’s Jelena Ostapenko and Simona Halep in competition for a grand slam title. The 2017 French Open Women’s Final is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at 11pm (AEST).

2017 French Open Women’s Final: Key game information Start time: 11pm (AEST)

Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

TV: Live, Fox Sports 1 and Foxtel Go

Online: Live, Foxtel Play and Foxtel Go

Betting:Jelena Ostapenko $3.63, Simona Halep $1.29

Ostapenko has had a remarkable run, entering the tournament as an unseeded player but making her way to the final.

“I didn’t think I would be in the final but every match I’ve played better,” Ostapenko said.

On her way to the final, she has defeated seeded players like Sam Stosur, Caroline Wozniacki and Timea Bacsinszky.

“When I came here, of course I didn’t expect I would be in the final,” Ostapenko said.

“But then, like, first match was a tough match and I won it and it kind of gave me confidence.

“Then every match I was playing better and better and I got my confidence, and I think it works pretty well.”

Halep will prove her biggest test yet, but the prize is enormous – a grand slam title, and what would prove to be a truly amazing effort from an unseeded player.

“I will play for two things — my first grand slam and No.1 in the world. It’s a big challenge, a big chance,” Halep said.

“I think I have the game. I have the mentality to win, but it’s gonna be tough.

“I expect her to give everything she has, to hit all the balls, to play with confidence. But I’m confident, as well.

“I’m ready to face her, and I’m ready to face another final. Yeah, it’s a big challenge. It’s a big thing.

“If it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen, two things in the same time.

“So it’s gonna be amazing.”