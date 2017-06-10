New Zealand exit Champions Trophy after shock loss

Chiefs score two stunning tries to upset Hurricanes

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has tipped his hat to the record-breaking Bangladesh partnership that eliminated the Black Caps from the Champions Trophy.

A shock five-wicket loss in Cardiff means New Zealand finish the tournament without a win, having had victory stolen from them by a magnificent 224-run stand for the fifth wicket between Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out).

The highest one-day partnership in Bangladesh’s history rescued a run chase which was teetering at 4-33 in pursuit of New Zealand’s 265.

Black Caps seamer Tim Southee (3-45) knocked over the top order before the 35-over stand was ended just prior to Bangladesh reaching 5-268 with 16 balls to spare.

New Zealand’s innings was built around half-centuries to in-form Williamson (57) and Ross Taylor (63) but the batsmen below failed to accelerate over the closing stages.

After winning the toss, Williamson became the first batsman to score four successive 50-plus scores in the tournament before running himself out on 57.

Taylor hit an unhurried 63 off 82 balls before his mistimed ramp shot cost him at 4-201 in the 39th over.

New Zealand then lost six wickets for only 64 runs in almost 12 overs.

Williamson said he knew his team were 20 runs short of a competitive total.

“But to be fair, on that surface we thought it was a scrappy total to get if we bowled really well,” he said.

“It was a long way from a perfect performance but credit to Bangladesh, they were outstanding.

“That partnership, under pressure, was simply superb.”

Southee trapped danger man Tamim Iqbal on the second ball of the response and also removed Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman cheaply before Adam Milne dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim.

Al Hasan and Mahmudullah were unperturbed by their predicament, striking 19 fours and three sixes and ensuring their team never drifted far behind the required run rate.

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza compared the win to Bangladesh’s famous victory over Australia in 2005, also by five wickets at the same Sophia Gardens venue.

The veteran seamer, who played in that game, lauded his two batting heroes.

“It’s a great feeling,” Mortaza said. “The way they batted was out of the world to me.”

Mortaza says his team’s win over a weakened New Zealand in a pre-tournament tri-series event in Dublin had provided a confidence boost. That was their first defeat of the Black Caps outside Bangladesh.

New Zealand’s campaign also featured a washed out match against Australia and an 87-run loss to England.

Bangladesh’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals rely on Australia not beating England in the final pool match on Saturday.