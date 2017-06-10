Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

The Parramatta Eels will be attempting to keep their undefeated streak in Darwin alive, but standing in their way is the North Queensland Cowboys, with Johnathan Thurston again slated for a return. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).

The Eels have played one game per season in the top end since 2014, winning all of them against the Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers and Gold Coast Titans respectively.

Now it’s the Cowboys turn to try their hand at beating Parramatta in Darwin, and they look to be in with a good chance of doing so.

In typical Darwin fashion, it’s going to be a scorcher – 31 degrees cooling to about 27 by kick-off, and that could hurt the Eels, with the Cowboys used to the heat in Townsville.

Parramatta come into the contest having notched a win over the New Zealand Warriors last week. It was a gutsy performance from Brad Arthur’s men, who had just one man on the bench by full time as injuries took their toll.

Still, there hasn’t been a great deal of specialness about beating the Warriors this season. But with Mitchell Moses starting to fire on attack, combining beautifully with Clint Gutherson and Bevan French somewhere near his devastating best, the Eels have a very strong spine who can unleash at any moment.

Their forwards though, have been a little out of sorts and they find themselves clinging onto a spot in the top eight. Josh Hoffman is out this week as well, but Tim Mannah is back with Corey Norman also a chance.

The Cowboys, on the other hand have been eagerly awaiting the return of Johnathan Thurston. The best player in the game hasn’t been seen in a North Queensland uniform for over a month, but has been named on the reserves list for the last fortnight after missing Origin 1.

Other injuries hampered the Cowboys progress, with other key members Lachlan Coote and Jake Granville both being sidelined. Without them, the pressure was on Michael Morgan, and with their forwards not standing strong he got rolled.

Granville and Coote coming back has improved their fortunes but despite a win over the Titans last week, they will be concerned by only being able to score 20 points with 65 per cent possession.

Still, they controlled the game from the outset and it’s that level the Cowboys have played at over the last few years – and one they will need to stay at if they are to improve from their current seventh position.

Prediction

The Cowboys controlled the action last week. They won’t do it for 80 minutes against the Eels, but the second half could see them march away in the heat of Darwin.

Cowboys by 6.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this game from 7:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.