Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

The Parramatta Eels will be attempting to keep their undefeated streak in Darwin alive, but standing in their way is the North Queensland Cowboys, with Johnathan Thurston again slated for a return. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).
The Eels have played one game per season in the top end since 2014, winning all of them against the Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers and Gold Coast Titans respectively.
Now it’s the Cowboys turn to try their hand at beating Parramatta in Darwin, and they look to be in with a good chance of doing so.
In typical Darwin fashion, it’s going to be a scorcher – 31 degrees cooling to about 27 by kick-off, and that could hurt the Eels, with the Cowboys used to the heat in Townsville.
Parramatta come into the contest having notched a win over the New Zealand Warriors last week. It was a gutsy performance from Brad Arthur’s men, who had just one man on the bench by full time as injuries took their toll.
Still, there hasn’t been a great deal of specialness about beating the Warriors this season. But with Mitchell Moses starting to fire on attack, combining beautifully with Clint Gutherson and Bevan French somewhere near his devastating best, the Eels have a very strong spine who can unleash at any moment.
Their forwards though, have been a little out of sorts and they find themselves clinging onto a spot in the top eight. Josh Hoffman is out this week as well, but Tim Mannah is back with Corey Norman also a chance.
The Cowboys, on the other hand have been eagerly awaiting the return of Johnathan Thurston. The best player in the game hasn’t been seen in a North Queensland uniform for over a month, but has been named on the reserves list for the last fortnight after missing Origin 1.
Other injuries hampered the Cowboys progress, with other key members Lachlan Coote and Jake Granville both being sidelined. Without them, the pressure was on Michael Morgan, and with their forwards not standing strong he got rolled.
Granville and Coote coming back has improved their fortunes but despite a win over the Titans last week, they will be concerned by only being able to score 20 points with 65 per cent possession.
Still, they controlled the game from the outset and it’s that level the Cowboys have played at over the last few years – and one they will need to stay at if they are to improve from their current seventh position.
Prediction
The Cowboys controlled the action last week. They won’t do it for 80 minutes against the Eels, but the second half could see them march away in the heat of Darwin.
Cowboys by 6.
8:46pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:46pm
58′ – TRY COWBOYS, COEN HESS
Lowe and Spina bring it away from the scrum for the Cowboys before Thurston goes with an inside ball for Hess and he so nearly barges over. Now they come right and it’s Morgan to O’Neill and he is taken to ground on the fourth. Lower settles back through the middle, almost breaking the line before Thurston has it on the left and he goes to the line, threatening to kick, passing short to Hess and he runs straight through a gap and scores behind the posts.
Coen Hess. Try-scoring machine.
Eels 0
Cowboys 24
8:45pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:45pm
51′ – Feldt starts this seven tackle set for the Cowboys before Cooper goes short side. Thurston and Coote the next couple down the short side from dummy half before Spina goes for a gallop. Morgan with the next, taking on the line and then Thurston bombs for the corner. He has put that on an absolutely perfect spot, with Davis deciding to catch it just inside the sideline before he gets tackled over.
Cowboys with another chance to attack.
Eels 0
Cowboys 20
8:43pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:43pm
50′ – Takairangi and French bring the Eels away from the sideline before Matagi and Brown have the next couple, battling their way up the field. Norman does the kicking on the last and it just rolls all the way dead.
Eels 0
Cowboys 20
8:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:42pm
49′ – Couple of offloads bring the Cowboys to halfway now before Fensom goes through the middle. Morgan bombs on the last from 30 out and it’s a bit shallow, batted back in field and O’Neill is taken to ground.
Eels 0
Cowboys 20
8:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:41pm
48′ – Takairangi and Davis bring the Eels into the middle of the field before French is taken to ground by some solid marker defence. Brown is able to pick up 15 metres to halfway on the fifth play before Norman kicks high down to Coore who links with Winterstein on the way back.
Eels 0
Cowboys 20
8:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:40pm
48′ – Fensom brings it back from the kick-off, before Hess and Spina bring it forward. Hampton goes from dummy half now before Hess has a second run, going over halfway and offloads to Hampton. Morgan puts the bomb up on the last and Radradra takes it nicely.
Eels 0
Cowboys 20
8:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:39pm
CROWD: 11, 968
8:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:39pm
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by JOHNATHAN THURSTON
Eels 0
Cowboys 20
8:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:38pm
45′ – TRY COWBOYS, JOHNATHAN THURSTON
The Cowboys bring it left off the scrum through Morgan and he turns Linnett underneath. Now Spina goes to the left before Fensom goes through the centre. Thurston! THURSTON! How good was that. He just put the foot down, took on the line, showed it inside and the line opens up for him to go straight through. No stopping him from there.
Eels 0
Cowboys 18
8:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:36pm
44′ – Matagi rushes up on Fensom and misses, but the defence will take him. Thurston to the line and he goes short for Hess before Lowe is tackled. Hampton now passes and Takairangi knocks it down.
Knock on against the Eels.
Eels 0
Cowboys 14
8:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:35pm
43′ – Linnett and Feldt bring the Cowboys into the middle of the park, then Hess takes a run and picks up a penalty.
Eels 0
Cowboys 14
8:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:35pm
42′ – The Eels are back to halfway in three through Takairangi and Ma’u before Gutherson and Hess take turns going to the line. Moses with a bomb for the corner and Winterstein takes it comfortably.
Eels 0
Cowboys 14