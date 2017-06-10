Penrith Panthers vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

Two pre-season favourites clash this afternoon as the Penrith Panthers play the Canberra Raiders in a match both teams are desperate to win. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5:30pm AEST.

The Raiders and Panthers were backed heavily by markets to challenge for the NRL premiership this season, but both teams currently find themselves outside the top eight after below par starts to the season.

The Panthers have recovered somewhat in recent weeks, but still find themselves with a negative 5-7 win-loss record. However, a 38-nil win over the Bulldogs last week suggests that Penrith are finally rediscovering their mojo after a poor start to the season.

Canberra meanwhile have yet to hit top gear themselves, registering a 6-7 win-loss record so far – a poor return for a side that on paper, should be doing a lot better.

The only positive so far for the Raiders this season, however, surrounds the fact that they have built a +50 points differential. This means that the Raiders have lost the majority of their matches by a very slender margin.

Indeed the Raiders have suffered three golden point defeats to Manly and North Queensland this season, coupled with a one-point loss to Brisbane, and narrow defeats to Newcastle and Canterbury. These defeats raise concerns about Canberra’s ability to play at their best when the match is in the balance.

Canberra may once again have to dig deep to secure a win today in a match that should go down to the wire.

The Panthers are on the road to recovery and it will be interesting to see which team keeps its composure in a tight contest.

If the Panthers are to inflict more misery on Canberra’s season, they have to keep tabs on the most dangerous attacking right edge in the competition.

Joseph Leilua and Jordan Rapana are lethal when given space to roam. Rapana in particular is establishing himself as arguably the most influential winger in the NRL.

His second try against Manly last week proves how deadly he can be if opposition defences are slack at marker.

Prediction

This is a difficult match to tip. Both teams at their best possess the potential to win this competition, let alone beat one another today. The Raiders pound for pound remain the more dynamic of the two teams and may just do enough to secure a much-needed win.

Raiders by 4