Pyke demands Adelaide improvements despite 57-point victory

Adelaide are one of the AFL’s pacesetters midway through the season but coach Don Pyke says they will be quickly caught if they don’t improve.

Pyke’s Crows enter their mid-season bye with nine wins and three losses after trouncing St Kilda by 57 points on Friday night.

Adelaide can slip no lower than second spot by the end of the round but Pyke is demanding more from his players.

“We don’t sit here completely content and satisfied,” Pyke said.

“We go into the bye looking at our body of work saying there’s enough there to suggest that when we can come and play that standard, we are going to be a strong side.

“And we have got to take confidence from that.

“It’s a really even year, so winning games isn’t easy … wins are golden.”

But Pyke said the Crows would soon be caught by rivals if they do not improve in the latter half of the season.

“We understand where we started, where we wanted to get better and we strive to keep getting better – and that won’t change for the last half of the year,” he said.

“Because I guarantee you, if we stand still and rest on (our) laurels, others will come to us and go past us very quickly.

“And this competition will not allow you to take the foot off the accelerator.

“You’re going to have your good weeks and you’re going to have your bad weeks … but through it all, we have got to keep trying to get better.”