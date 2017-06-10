Roar Forum: What changes should the Wallabies make for Scotland?

The Wallabies have got the win, defeating Fiji in Melbourne 37-14 in their first Test of the 2017 season.

Israel Folau and Henry Speight had two tries each for the Wallabies, with benched captain Stephen Moore rounding out a five-tries-to-two win.

It’s a happy time for Australian rugby fans, but even as celebrations begin, it’s worth turning an eye to the next fixture on the list.

What changes should the Wallabies make before they come up against Scotland in a week’s time?

For the answer to that all-important question, Roarers, we’re turning things over to you.

How did Michael Hooper do stepping in as the Wallabies’ skipper? Did Moore perform well enough off the bench to earn a start?

And what did you make of the debutants Karmichael Hunt, Ned Hanigan, Richard Hardwick and Joe Powell?

Which of this week’s players have earned another go next time around, and which of them are headed back to the chalkboard?

Who deserves to come right in, and who should be made to earn their place?

In short – who comes in, who goes out?

There will, we bet, be a variety of opinions on the matter, and in this week’s Roar Forum you are invited to let us know in the comments what yours is.

For your reference, here’s the full team from the Test against Ireland:

Wallabies team versus Ireland

1. Tom Robertson (7 Tests)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (68 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (9 Tests)

4. Sam Carter (13 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (9 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (new)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (65 Tests)

8. Scott Higginbotham (32 Tests)

9. Will Genia (75 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (42 Tests)

11. Henry Speight (11 Tests)

12. Karmichael Hunt (new)

13. Tevita Kuridrani (45 Tests)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty (14 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (52 Tests) Reserves

16. Stephen Moore (117 Tests)

17. Toby Smith (4 Tests)

18. Sekope Kepu (77 Tests)

19. Rory Arnold (9 Tests)

20. Richard Hardwick (new)

21. Joe Powell (new)

22. Quade Cooper (67 Tests)

23. Reece Hodge (10 Tests)

What changes do you want to see for the next Test? Let the debate begin!