Roar Forum: What changes should the Wallabies make for Scotland?

The Wallabies have got the win, defeating Fiji in Melbourne 37-14 in their first Test of the 2017 season.
Israel Folau and Henry Speight had two tries each for the Wallabies, with benched captain Stephen Moore rounding out a five-tries-to-two win.
It’s a happy time for Australian rugby fans, but even as celebrations begin, it’s worth turning an eye to the next fixture on the list.
What changes should the Wallabies make before they come up against Scotland in a week’s time?
For the answer to that all-important question, Roarers, we’re turning things over to you.
How did Michael Hooper do stepping in as the Wallabies’ skipper? Did Moore perform well enough off the bench to earn a start?
And what did you make of the debutants Karmichael Hunt, Ned Hanigan, Richard Hardwick and Joe Powell?
Which of this week’s players have earned another go next time around, and which of them are headed back to the chalkboard?
Who deserves to come right in, and who should be made to earn their place?
In short – who comes in, who goes out?
There will, we bet, be a variety of opinions on the matter, and in this week’s Roar Forum you are invited to let us know in the comments what yours is.
For your reference, here’s the full team from the Test against Ireland:
Wallabies team versus Ireland
1. Tom Robertson (7 Tests)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (68 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (9 Tests)
4. Sam Carter (13 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (9 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan (new)
7. Michael Hooper (c) (65 Tests)
8. Scott Higginbotham (32 Tests)
9. Will Genia (75 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (42 Tests)
11. Henry Speight (11 Tests)
12. Karmichael Hunt (new)
13. Tevita Kuridrani (45 Tests)
14. Dane Haylett-Petty (14 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (52 Tests)
Reserves
16. Stephen Moore (117 Tests)
17. Toby Smith (4 Tests)
18. Sekope Kepu (77 Tests)
19. Rory Arnold (9 Tests)
20. Richard Hardwick (new)
21. Joe Powell (new)
22. Quade Cooper (67 Tests)
23. Reece Hodge (10 Tests)
What changes do you want to see for the next Test? Let the debate begin!
June 10th 2017 @ 5:00pm
Rhys Bosley said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:00pm | ! Report
None, they all looked pretty good to me.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:04pm
Brett McKay said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:04pm | ! Report
Likewise, the only change I’d definitely make is to the score in the first line.
First Test of the year, no-one was so terrible they should be dropped, but I’d imagine changes will be made..
June 10th 2017 @ 5:11pm
Rhys Bosley said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:11pm | ! Report
Yeah, Cheika likes to give as many players a go as possible in these games, which is fair enough. I reckon the team will be kept much the same for Scotland though, they are tough customers, but there will be changes for Italy.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:14pm
Fionn said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:14pm | ! Report
I’d drop Moore for Latu. I want Quade to have a go starting.
Oh, and I’d give Toby Smith a start.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:26pm
Rhys Bosley said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:26pm | ! Report
Aside from his penalty touch finders Foley is playing too well to drop against Scotland. Quade will get a start against Italy in Brisbane.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:28pm
sittingbison said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:28pm | ! Report
Agreed with all three points. And Quade posdibly more effe tive against structured NH team, Foley good against beach rugby Pacific Islanders
June 10th 2017 @ 5:11pm
Mac said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:11pm | ! Report
I accept a win is a win, but this game lacked spark against an otherwise ordinary Fiji side that never looked like crossing the chalk until the last 10 minutes.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:17pm
Cadfael said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:17pm | ! Report
We did get hammered for both possession and territory by Fiji. Heaps of missed tackles didn’t help either.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:14pm
Cadfael said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:14pm | ! Report
I thought DH-P had an ordinary game. Hunt went OK at 12 but seemed a bit lost at times in attack, defended well. We may have problems with the scrum in future games. Our back row went well. Still annoyed that two kicks were charged down. The Kiwis and Saffas would have made us pay. Still too many silly, unforced errors. We see this week after week in in Super Rugby.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:26pm
sittingbison said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:26pm | ! Report
I thought DHP was pretty good. KHunt very ordinary in attack, lost, shovelled it along one pozzy. Defence sound in an ocean of missed tackles.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:40pm
Dave_S said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:40pm | ! Report
Yeah Hunt was shovelling it a bit but I thought the worst of that was early and he worked his way into it. Hasn’t played much 12 so it wasn’t a bad start I thought. Plus he was first receiver a number of times, which is also not familiar. Had some nice attack involvements too and his passing was pretty accurate. Made some nice big hits and was always busy. Worth persevering with him there, all things considered.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:28pm
Fionn said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:28pm | ! Report
DHP set up that play that TK should have scored off.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:15pm
Hmmm said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:15pm | ! Report
Not much change required. Maybe they could train in the positions they are going to play in ! Did anyone else hear karmichael hunt say he trained all week at 15 then was told he was playing centre last minute admitting he had to get his head around the plays. Nice.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:42pm
Dave_S said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:42pm | ! Report
Yeah I saw that too. And apparently Cheika told him in passing in the hotel corridor – a bit odd!
June 10th 2017 @ 5:17pm
ThugbyFan said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:17pm | ! Report
I tell you why the WB won today, TPN has got his fuzzy hair back. 🙂
The only change I would consider would be Tom Robertson replaced by Toby Smith. Maybe Ross Haylett-Petty at #6 and let R.Hardwick and N.Hanigan fight for the reserve backrower spot on the bench.
btw, the team you listed foi, the test against
Ireland????? I know the NH teams are pillaging the Pacific Islands and NZ for decent rugby players but now 15 Fiji-born Irishmen? Don’t laugh, England is well on the way. LoL
June 10th 2017 @ 5:23pm
sittingbison said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:23pm | ! Report
Hardwick immediately won a ruck turnover, i think it was his first touch
June 10th 2017 @ 5:37pm
ThugbyFan said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:37pm | ! Report
Hi Chief SittingBullBison; I saw that. Wasn’t it great to see a ruck monkey steal it on first touch in a test match. However for mine, RHP is taller, meaner and has more mass so has the body to play all the backrow positions in International rugby (and if really needed can slot in at lock). He also is a better lineout option.
Don’t get me wrong, I think R.Hardwick is a great player but too small except for the #7 position and M.Hooper plays the whole 80 minutes (as did N.Hanigan).
June 10th 2017 @ 5:30pm
sittingbison said | June 10th 2017 @ 5:30pm | ! Report
It looked like Hooper really struggled against the big units…seemed more rag doll than usual