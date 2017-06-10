Simona Halep vs Jelena Ostapenko: French Open Women’s Final live scores, blog

Women’s tennis prepares for a new Grand Slam champion as Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko do battle for the French Open title. Join The Roar for live scores and updates from 11pm (AEST).
For the first time since the 2002 Australian Open, neither Serena Williams nor Maria Sharapova have featured in a Grand Slam tournament, and their absence has afforded an opportunity for a number of players to seize control of the women’s game for the years to come.
Third-seeded Halep has been nipping at the heels of the world’s best players since making her first Slam final at the 2014 French Open (losing to Sharapova), but the 25-year old has often frustrated fans with plenty of early exits from major tournaments.
Clay is her best surface, however, and Halep has displayed some of her best form in the past fortnight, easing through the early rounds before surviving a pair of major scares against Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova in the quarter- and semi-finals.
A set and 5-1 down against Svitolina, the Romanian produced one of the comebacks of the tournament to win twelve of the last thirteen games to clinch the match, before knocking out the highly fancied second seed Pliskova in the final four, again in three sets.
With Australian coach Darren Cahill back in her camp after the pair briefly split after this year’s Miami Open, Halep will not only secure her first Grand Slam title with a victory, but will also clinch the world No.1 ranking for the first time in her career.
At just 20 years of age, Jelena Ostapenko is a newbie on the professional tennis circuit – but she is already being touted as a star on the rise.
Ranked world No.47 prior to the tournament, Ostapenko is looking to become the first unseeded Grand Slam champion on either circuit since Kim Clijsters in 2009, and with stirring victories over Samantha Stosur, Caroline Wozniacki and Timea Bacsinszky en route to the final, the Latvian’s attacking mindset and ferocious forehand has served her well this tournament.
Her semi-final triumph over Bacsinszky – on her 20th birthday, no less – showcased her mental fortitude, the inexperienced Ostapenko holding her nerve after Bacsinszky levelled things up at a set apiece to win the decider and secure her maiden Grand Slam final berth.
Prediction
Ostapenko hasn’t yet played a top-ten seeded player this tournament, so Halep’s victories over 5th-seeded Svitolina and 2nd-seeded Pliskova indicate the Romanian is the player in better form.
But Ostapenko’s forehand is a powerful weapon – her average speed of 76 miles per hour this tournament is higher than men’s world No. 1 Andy Murray – and in a match set to go down to the wire, that could be decisive.
Ostapenko in an upset in 3 sets.
Join The Roar for live scores and analysis of the match from 11pm (AEST), and don’t forget to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.
11:46pm
Tim Miller said | 11:46pm | ! Report
Both players have definitely improved their service games, their first serve percentage is well up on what it was earlier this set, and their second serves better placed. Halep, though, is looking the more composed of the two, as Ostapenko’s audacious strokeplay has earned her as many unforced errors as winners at this stage.
11:45pm
Tim Miller said | 11:45pm | ! Report
GAME HALEP
Halep 4-3 Ostapenko
Crack! Ostapenko gets a well-deserved point with a cracking forehand down the line, hit as sweet as you’d like. 0-15 Ostapenko.
And again! Ostapenko goes big on the forehand down the line, and again Halep can only watch it sail by! 0-30 Ostapenko
But she gets a little over-exuberant, as her next forehand goes wide. 15-30 Ostapenko
And again, her forehand goes wide as Halep levels up. The unforced errors creeping up from Ostapenko. 30-30
A good wide second serve from Halep lures Ostapenko in as she tries a cross-court winner that goes wide. Game point for Halep. 40-30 Halep
Halep’s second serves are much better than they were earlier, but this time Ostapenko is able to heap the pressure on with some strong strokes before Halep nets a backhand. Third straight deuce. 40-40
Halep takes the first advantage after another Ostapenko unforced error, sending a backhand wide. AD-40 Halep
And after some ferocious striking from both women, it’s Halep who outbodies her younger rival as Ostapenko sends one long after a cracking rally! Important hold there from Halep.
11:41pm
Tim Miller said | 11:41pm | ! Report
GAME OSTAPENKO
Halep 4-4 Ostapenko
Crowd definitely on the underdog’s side as an Ostapenko backhand winner is met with loud applause. 15-0 Ostapenko
And she gets to 30-0 as a Halep return sails out. 30-0 Ostapenko
But her third double fault of the match gives Halep the easiest of points. 30-15 Ostapenko
But she makes up for it with a lovely backhand cross-court that Halep can’t control. 40-15 Ostapenko
But Halep gets back into the game as she applies pressure on the Ostapenko backhand, before her attempted winner down the line is called wide. 40-30 Ostapenko
And a stunning get from Halep after a thunderous Ostapenko forehand, getting the ball back right to the baseline, sees Ostapenko crack as she nets her forehand! 40-40
But Ostapenko regains her advantage with another sparkling winner, pushing Halep wide with a backhand before the winner into open court. AD-40 Ostapenko
A lengthy rally ensues, they’ve mostly gone to Halep this match but not here, as some great defensive tennis from Ostapenko keeps Halep running from side to side before Halep eventually nets a forehand, as she roars in triumph!
11:37pm
Tim Miller said | 11:37pm | ! Report
This has been a fascinating start. Neither player has been able to land their first serves consistently, and as a result, the breaks have been plentiful.
11:36pm
Tim Miller said | 11:36pm | ! Report
GAME HALEP
Halep 4-3 Ostapenko
After a hotly contested game, Halep secures a vital hold to push ahead.
0-15 is becoming a pretty common start to games as Halep sends a backhand into the net. 0-15 Ostapenko
Ostapenko then misreads a body serve completely and is forced to swat at it wildly, it goes out. 15-15
Halep takes it again as Ostapenko, not for the first time, sends a forehand out. 30-15 Halep.
And it’s looking like a comfortable hold as Ostapenko’s forehand return goes well long. 40-15 Halep
A rare lengthy rally and it’s Ostapenko who wins out, setting Halep up beautifully by pushing her wide with the backhand and then sending one down the line into open court. 40-30 Halep
And we’re at deuce for the first time today/night as Halep’s backhand goes long! Good recovery from Ostapenko. 40-40
And from nowhere, Ostapenko has a break point as she nails a backhand down the line that Halep can only watch sail by! 40-AD Ostapenko
Second serve gives Ostapenko a big chance, but she can’t take advantage of it as she goes for a cross-court backhand but she sends it wide. Back to deuce. 40-40
Halep this time takes the advantage as Ostapenko sends a backhand long. AD-40 Halep
But Ostapenko gets it back level with some thunderous striking before Halep nets a strained forehand! 40-40
Frustration building for Ostapenko as she mishits a forehand into the net. AD-40 Halep.
And with the first ace of the day, going wide to the Ostapenko backhand, Halep secures a hotly contested game.
11:30pm
Tim Miller said | 11:30pm | ! Report
GAME HALEP
Halep 3-3 Ostapenko
Biggest game of the match thus far, and Ostapenko starts it badly by sending a cross-court backhand well wide. 0-15 Halep.
And Halep gets a mini-opening as Ostapenko sprays a backhand down the line well out. 0-30 Halep.
Then a double fault at the worst possible time opens up 3 break points. 0-40 Halep.
And then after a lengthy rally, Ostapenko cracks, sending one into the net. Halep breaks to love, and we’re back on level pegging!
11:27pm
Tim Miller said | 11:27pm | ! Report
GAME OSTAPENKO
Halep 2-3 Ostapenko
Ostapenko breaks again!
Ostapenko has Halep on the back foot with some powerful strikes, but sends her inside-out forehand just wide.
But she gets it right on the second go as Halep’s slow second serve gives her an opportunity to club a backhand down the line, timed to perfection.
And the 20-year old makes it two points in a row as she sends Halep wide with a forehand, opening the court for a cross-court backhand that Halep is nowhere near.
A couple of break points (and a bit of luck for Ostapenko) as she sends Halep wide with a backhand, open court for a forehand but she gets lucky as it kisses the net before landing in.
But it doesn’t matter, she’s broken back as Halep sends a forehand long! Ostapenko back in front!
What a weird old start this has been.
11:25pm
Tim Miller said | 11:25pm | ! Report
GAME OSTAPENKO
Halep 2-2 Ostapenko
Halep wins another early point after Ostapenko sends a backhand wide.
But then Ostapenko breaks a bit of a points drought as she comes up to the net, volleys well and watches as Halep sends her cross-court backhand wide.
And then the big Ostapenko forehand comes out as she absolutely monsters a forehand down the line that Halep had no hope of reaching.
A strong serve sets up another forehand which Ostapenko deals with comfortably. 40-15.
And then a body serve is sent into the net by Halep to give Ostapenko a nerve-settling hold.
11:21pm
Tim Miller said | 11:21pm | ! Report
GAME HALEP
Halep 2-1 Ostapenko
Halep gets to 15-0 as Ostapenko sends a forehand long.
Then, after a lengthy rally in which Halep keeps Ostapenko deep in the court with some forceful strokes, Ostapenko sends one into the net.
And then 40-0 for Halep, who has settled down nicely after that terrible start, as Ostapenko’s backhand return goes long.
Halep secures the love break as another backhand drifts long for Ostapenko. Fascinating start to the French Open final.
11:19pm
Tim Miller said | 11:19pm | ! Report
GAME HALEP
Two breaks in a row!
This time it’s Ostapenko’s turn to have her second serve punished as Halep moves across and thumps a forehand down the line.
Another second serve from Ostapenko and the first unforced error, as she backhands a return cross court but sends it wide. 0-30, could we be in for two straight breaks of serve?
Third consecutive second serve from Ostapenko and another unforced error costs her the point, netting a forehand to give Halep 3 break back points.
Another fault gives Halep a huge opportunity, but she sends a forehand return wide to give up the first server point of the match.
And then another one as Halep can’t do anything with a powerful serve down the T. Back to 30-40.
But Halep takes the second chance as Ostapenko sends a forehand wide after a 10-stroke rally! 2 breaks in a row!
11:16pm
Tim Miller said | 11:16pm | ! Report
GAME OSTAPENKO
What a start from the 20-year old! A love break!
Some early power from Ostapenko as she takes on Halep’s second serve with a few meaty forehands before clubbing a backhand down the line that the Romanian can’t control.
And then again on the second point, as another second serve is dealt with lustily by Ostapenko with a backhand.
Three from three as Halep’s second serve is put right under the pump, with Ostapenko keeping Halep right on the back foot before forcing the attempted lob and putting it away!
A break to love, then. What a start! First serve this time from Halep but it doesn’t matter, Ostapenko has her wide before throttling a backhand down the line!
11:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:15pm | ! Report
Guess what I wasn’t expecting?
Yeah, Ostapenko breaking to love in the opening game.
I was expecting whatever the opposite of that was.