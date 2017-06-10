Titans fail to break hoodoo over Warriors in heavy loss

The New Zealand Warriors have continued their winning streak over the Gold Coast Titans, making it seven straight away from home, as well as 13 of the last 14 in total after a 22-point thumping.

The Warriors sent a timely reminder to the competition about just how dangerous they can be, after going down to the Parramatta Eels last week.

As is the custom though, it’s during the Origin period the Warriors have started to look strong, and it won’t be until afterwards when they can be seriously judged.

Going off today’s effort though against a struggling Titans outfit, it’s clear they could rip the competition in half if they wanted to.

Running up 32 points, it was a six-minute period in the lead-up to halftime that ensured they would run away with the game as they ran up three tries in six minutes to take a 20-point lead into the halftime break.

After the Titans came out firing and picked up the opening try through Kane Elgey on a long-range effort, the Warriors wasted little time hitting back, with Ryan Hoffman crashing over in his 300th game through some weak defence.

The Auckland-based club then wrestled control of the game, dominating the next 20 minutes despite not coming up with any points, before putting the Titans to the sword with tries to Blake Ayshford, Ken Maumalo and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Ayshford’s was from an offload out wide, followed by a Basketball-style pass from Johnson, Maumalo’s a short side raid on the last play and the skipper off an offload from 30 out as he burnt the defence.

The Warriors took a 20-point gap into the break, and the Titans had to hit back at the start of the second half.

They still didn’t look like the better team, but Jarryd Hayne found his way over five minutes into the second half, dummying and putting on a burst of speed to crash over from close range.

The Titans then lost their way again, with errors and penalties hampering their progress. It took the Warriors an age to rack up any points though, with Ayshford crossing for his second try in the 67th minute. It was a lovely sweep play, simplicity at its best and put the game beyond doubt.

Dale Copley picked up a consolation try for the Titans, but it mattered little, as Ata Hingano scored on the final play of the game from a lovely Shaun Johnson short ball, who was among best on ground.

Ryan Hoffman slotted a conversion to round out his 300th game, with the Warriors dominating right across the park. Their spine led the way, but it was the spark of bench forwards Sam Lisone and Albert Vete who are sure to draw the praise of coach Stephen Kearney as they set up the run at the back end of the first half with some huge charges.

Unfortunately, injuries also played their part although none are expected to be serious. Kane Elgey and Konrad Hurrell both went down, with the former a bruised sternum, the later re-aggravating an ankle injury.

Kieran Foran was also taken off with a leg injury.

The Warriors then, too good for the Titans away from home.

Final score

Gold Coast Titans 12

New Zealand Warriors 34