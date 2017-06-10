VOTE: Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Fjij

The Wallabies are winners in their first Test of the year, bettering Fiji comfortably with five tries to two in a 32-14 win.

It’s party time – there’s always plenty to be happy about after a win, but while we know the team were in good touch, what did you think of the individual players?

Israel Folau had two tries, and so did Henry Speight, with Stephen Moore running over the other one – but of course there’s a lot more to the game than who put the points on.

And so we’re opening up our DIY Player Ratings to you, Roarers. Have a vote and let us know what you thought of each player’s performance.

If you’ve not done our DIY player ratings before, it’s a simple enough process. Hit up the form below and rate each player from 1 to 10 based on their performance. We’ll keep track of the results and publish our findings tomorrow.

You’re free to rate players as you like with 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest – or toss an NA on any player not worth rating – but if you’re looking for a bit more detail than that, our handy little guide might help you make your judgements…

1. Had he not played, the team would have been better off. Negatively affected the performance of the side. May God have mercy on his soul.

2. Anonymous. Was he even there?

3. Did some things that you expect a player to be able to do, but did a whole bunch of other things that sucked.

4. Was passable in patches, but not up to standard in a squad of such depth.

5. Performed his role without anything really noticeable happening.

6. Good.

7. Pretty good, actually.

8. Very good.

9. Excellent.

10. Might as well have been John Eales.

Thanks for voting, and we’ll see you tomorrow with the full results.