Wallabies open 2017 with win, flipping Fiji 37-14

The Wallabies have gotten the win in their first Test of 2017, comfortable running past Fiji for a 37-14 victory on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne.
Australia scored two tries in the first ten minutes through Israel Folau and Henry Speight, before Fiji improved as the half went on, but weren’t able to add any points of their own.
A conversion and a pair of penalty goals from Bernard Foley’s boot built it up to an 18-0 lead in Australia’s favour at the half-time break.
The second half was a try-fest – Folau and Speight both adding second tries, and benched skipper Stephen Moore getting on the end of one in a great team play.
Fiji also found their way to the line twice, Vereniki Goneva getting their first and Tomici Nagusa their second.
Speight’s second try was the sweetener as the last play of the game, leaving Australia with a 25-point win.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:01pm
Rhys Bosley said
Some obvious rust present for the Wallabies, but overall pretty good for a first hit out.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:08pm
taylorman said
Well done Oz, good healthy hit out first up.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:13pm
Fionn said
Good job team, nice effort. Very impressed with Izzy’s attacking today – hopefully he can keep it up as we will need it come RC.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:20pm
riddler said
glad to see we got a win..
missed it.. just woke up…
will try and look for it later on..
big day of sport ahead..
June 10th 2017 @ 5:22pm
Ads said
Taf, Coleman, Hunt, izzy, speight all very good. Moore and dhp average I thought. Most others ok.
June 10th 2017 @ 5:22pm
Bakkies said
If the ARU wants more money they need to host matches at more suitable hours for bigger tv markets.
Fiji’s problem is they still refuse to select Matavesi at 10 as he will get their backline moving.