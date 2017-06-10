Wallabies open 2017 with win, flipping Fiji 37-14

The Wallabies have gotten the win in their first Test of 2017, comfortable running past Fiji for a 37-14 victory on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne.

Australia scored two tries in the first ten minutes through Israel Folau and Henry Speight, before Fiji improved as the half went on, but weren’t able to add any points of their own.

A conversion and a pair of penalty goals from Bernard Foley’s boot built it up to an 18-0 lead in Australia’s favour at the half-time break.

The second half was a try-fest – Folau and Speight both adding second tries, and benched skipper Stephen Moore getting on the end of one in a great team play.

Fiji also found their way to the line twice, Vereniki Goneva getting their first and Tomici Nagusa their second.

Speight’s second try was the sweetener as the last play of the game, leaving Australia with a 25-point win.

