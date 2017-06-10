Wallabies vs Fiji: International Rugby live scores, blog

International rugby returns to Melbourne today with the Wallabies taking on Fiji in what promises to be a compelling contest. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 3pm AEST.

After a losing 2016, the Wallabies will be keen to get their 2017 season started on the right foot, while there is a sense of optimism too around a Fiji side looking this year to cement their position for the 2019 World Cup, as the top qualifying nation from the Pacific Islands.

There’s always a buzz at the start of the year around the announcement of the first Wallabies squad, and this time around is no exception.

Coach Michael Cheika has followed through with two players, Karmichael Hunt and Ned Hanigan, selected to make their Wallabies debut this afternoon, with another pair, Richard Hardwick and Joe Powell likely to debut from the bench.

There was one major selection surprise, hooker Stephen Moore announced as squad captain, then left out of the starting side for Tatafu Polota-Nau.

Sam Carter gets a start at lock over Rory Arnold, reward for a strong Super Rugby season where he has been Australia’s leading lineout forward.

Aside from the Rebels’ Ben Volavola, who has also played Super Rugby for the Waratahs and Crusaders, most of the Fijian side will be unknown to Australian fans.

But don’t let this mislead; the side is packed full of experience with a number of players standing out in the English Premiership and French Top 14.

Skipper, No.8 Akapusi Qera has 54 Test caps, prop Campese Ma’afu 44, while outstanding lock Leone Nakarawa has 39 Test caps plus an Olympic Games gold medal under his belt. This is not a Fijian pack that is going to be bullied around by the Wallabies.

As is the norm for Fiji, coach John McKee has not enjoyed the luxury of a long preparation, and it is likely that this side will get better as the June internationals progress.

This week they are missing starting players Nemani Nadolo (concussion) and Josua Tuisova (returning from Top 14 final), but even if they lack combinations at this stage, there is real talent right across the park.

It will be fascinating to see how the Wallabies start their year; with Australian Super Rugby stocks running so low, it is critical that the national side makes a positive beginning. Nothing less than an emphatic win will suffice.

The backline has an exciting look to it, so expect to see an effort to re-cycle the ball quickly, to bring in-form players like Henry Speight and Israel Folau into the game.

Prediction

The last meeting between the sides was a tight, competitive affair, the Wallabies winning 28-13 during pool play at the 2015 World Cup. Expect to see a similar result this afternoon.

Wallabies by 15

Join The Roar from 3pm AEST for pre-match discussion, live scores, commentary and debates.