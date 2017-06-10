Wallabies vs Fiji live stream: How to watch the first Australian June rugby international on TV and online

The Wallabies will get a relatively straightforward June International window underway when they take on Fiji at AAMI Park in Melbourne. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, June 10 at 3pm (AEST).

In a break from tradition, the ARU have scheduled all three Test matches during June for Saturday afternoon, with arvo matches against Scotland and Italy to follow in Brisbane and Sydney respectively.

First up, the Wallabies take on a Fiji side who, while not rated highly, are on the improve and will be out to cause a huge upset away from home.

How to watch the match on TV

There will be two ways to watch this match, as is now the case with all Wallabies games.

Fox Sports are the primary broadcaster of the match. To watch this coverage, you will need to have a valid Foxtel subscription including the sports package.

Foxtel currently have a deal for new customers with the first month free. After that, it will set you back $55 per month.

Their broadcast will begin at 2:30pm (AEST), and end following a post-game show at around 5:30pm.

Channel Ten also have rights to broadcast Wallabies matches, with their coverage also starting at 2:30pm, running through to 5pm. As they did in 2016, they will provide their own commentary team for the match, headed up by Gordon Bray.

How to live stream the match

Because the match is being broadcast on both free-to-air TV and Foxtel, there will be two options to stream the match online.

The first of these will be the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps through your tablet, smartphone or TV.

Foxtel Go is included with any active Foxtel subscription. Foxtel Play, on the other hand, is better if you only want to live stream sport. Subscription packages with all the available sports channels start from $39 a month.

If you want to stream Channel Ten’s coverage of the match, you’ll need to use the Tenplay website or application. Both are free to use, with the website allowing you to stream from desktop, while the mobile application can be downloaded on both the Google Play Store and App Store to stream off your mobile or tablet.