2017 Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 8 live blog

The final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine is the shortest road stage of the race at just over 115 kilometres, and with four classified climbs, it will be an enthralling stage. Join The Roar’s live coverage of Stage 8 of the Criterium du Dauphine from 9:30pm AEST.
The stage kicks off from Albertville, with the riders travelling only 13 kilometres before the first climb of the day, the category one climb of the Col des Saisies.
The climb is brutal for so early in the stage, as the climb averages 6.4 per cent for 15 kilometres. This climb is the longest on the day’s stage.
A technical descent of 14 kilometres ensues before the second category rise of the Col des Aravis is at the foot of the riders. The climb averages just under 7 percent for 6.6 kilometres.
At the top of the second climb, the riders are just outside the halfway point on today’s stage. With the short nature of the stage today, I would not be surprised to see Team Sky and Movistar look to attack the first two climbs to isolate Richie Porte.
From the top of the second climb, it is a 13 kilometres descent before the riders tackle the penultimate climb of the day, the category one climb of the Col de la Colombiere.
It is similar in length to the final climb of the day, however, it only averages 6.1 percent. The final climb is far more difficult in that respect.
The penultimate climb tops out with just under 35 kilometres to go, which may be too far for general classification riders to attack away on their own, but if they have teammates up the road, attacking may work out to be beneficial.
Also, there is a flat section of around 10 kilometres before the start of the final climb, which may also make attacking away on your lonesome all the more off-putting.
The climb of the Plateau de Solasion is the final test for the riders in this year’s race, and is sure to be instrumental in the final results.
The 11.3 kilometre climb averages over 9 per cent, with the steepest part of the climb being the first four kilometres. I expect fireworks on this climb, with riders wanting to fine tune their fitness before the Tour de France in three weeks time.
Richie Porte holds over a minute lead over Froome, however, his main challenger in my opinion is Astana’s Jakub Fuglsang, who has gone toe to toe with the Australian on every mountain pass in the race to date.
Can Porte defend his lead, and become the only the second Australian to win the Dauphine? Join The Roar’s live coverage of the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine from 9:30 pm AEST.
10:34pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:34pm | ! Report
Under a minute for Porte as the team cars are stopped on the side of the road.
10:33pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:33pm | ! Report
Fuglsang the danger man for me here. Only 13 seconds behind Froome, and has done hardly any work the last 30 minutes.
10:32pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:32pm | ! Report
Valverde dropped.
10:31pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:31pm | ! Report
Porte has the gap now under a minute.
10:29pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:29pm | ! Report
Valverde and Aru caught, Froome time trialing his way up the climb.
10:28pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:28pm | ! Report
10:27pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:27pm | ! Report
Froome leading the second group on the road.
10:25pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:25pm | ! Report
Riders are onto the final climb of the Plateau de Solasion . The climb is 11.3 kilometres at over 9 percent.
The first four kilometres is the steepest.
10:24pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:24pm | ! Report
10:23pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:23pm | ! Report
Porte is only a minute and 13 seconds behind the leading two.
10:22pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:22pm | ! Report
Kwiatkowski doing motor pacing duties, as the leading two are in the sights of the chasing group, who should catch them as the final climb starts.
10:21pm
Brendon Vella said | 10:21pm | ! Report
Plateau de Solaison in the Haute-Savoie province is Hors-Category serious climb with narrowing section up the road. Very few bike races have featured it previously. One of them was the Tour de l’Avenir in 2014 with a stage win by Kazakh’s Ilya Davideonk who was later disqualified because of a doping offense. The official winner was Sam Oomen (Sunweb) who is in contention for the white jersey in this Critérium du Dauphiné. White jersey holder Emanuel Buchman was part of the fight three years ago when the overall winner of the Tour de l’Avenir was Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez.