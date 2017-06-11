2017 French Open: Men’s final preview

The stage is set for a blockbuster finish to this year’s French Open, with Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal to duke it out for the men’s championship, with history beckoning for the Spaniard if he can salute tonight.

The King of Clay will start the hottest of favourites to land ‘La Decima’.

Having not claimed a Grand Slam title since last winning here in 2014, after which he endured several injury woes (including a wrist injury which forced him out of Roland Garros mid-tournament last year), many believed that his best form was well past him.

However, seemingly inspired by Roger Federer’s run to the Australian Open title at age 35, the Spaniard has turned back the clock to rediscover the form that saw him unbeatable on clay for so many years.

He landed ‘La Decima’ at both Monte Carlo and Barcelona, won his fifth title in Madrid, and was defeated by Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals at the Rome Masters last month.

The 31-year-old was, however, able to gain his revenge on the Austrian where it mattered most – here at Roland Garros in the semi-finals.

Prior to that win over Thiem, Nadal won his first four games, all in straight sets, including a record 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round, and a just-as-ruthless win over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut in the fourth.

He was on the verge of another straight-sets win in the quarter-finals, but was stopped in his tracks when another compatriot, Pablo Carreno Busta, retired at 0-2 down in the second set.

Regardless, Nadal will be wary of the challenge that awaits him in 2015 French Open champion Wawrinka.

The 32-year-old endured a poor lead-up, with disappointing early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, but did retain his title in Geneva in the week before the French Open.

The Swiss won each of his five matches in straight sets, including those over 15th seed Gael Monfils in the fourth round and a straight-forward win over 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals.

Twelve months after having his title defence ended by Andy Murray in the semi-finals, Wawrinka was able to get his revenge on the Brit, defeating him in one of the best non-Nadal clay court matches in recent history.

Wawrinka dropped his first set of the tournament, after he was broken while serving for the opening set, and blew a set point in the tiebreak that ensued. He also led 3-0 in the third set, but lost it 5-7, leaving him two sets to one down and on the verge of a second straight semi-final exit.

However, he climbed off the canvas, forcing a fifth set after taking a thrilling tiebreak 7-3 in the fourth, before wiping the floor in the decider, 6-1.

The reward for him is what has proven to be tennis’ Mission Impossible over the years: Nadal in a French Open final.

In nine previous finals at Roland Garros, Nadal has dismissed all before him, defeating Roger Federer (four times), Novak Djokovic (twice), Mariano Puerta, Robin Soderling and David Ferrer and conceding just five sets.

Wawrinka will, therefore, become the sixth different finalist the Spaniard has faced in a final in Paris.

The Swiss does, however, have the edge of having defeated Nadal in a Grand Slam final before, the 2014 Australian Open – although he had lost his previous twelve meetings against Nadal, all in straight sets.

Including that breakthrough at Melbourne Park more than three years ago, it is three-all in the last six meetings between the pair.

Wawrinka can also boast a win over Nadal on clay, in the quarter-finals of the 2015 Rome Masters. That, of course, preceded his run to his first French Open title, in which he upset Djokovic in the final.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the French Open men’s final.

[3] Stan Wawrinka (SUI) versus [4] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Sunday, June 11

Not before 3pm local time (11pm AEST)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Head-to-head

All matches: Nadal 15-3

At Grand Slams: Nadal 2-1

In Grand Slam finals: Wawrinka 1-0

At the French Open: Nadal 1-0

In all finals: Nadal 2-1

Last meeting: Nadal won 6-1, 6-4, quarter-finals, 2016 Monte Carlo Masters

Last Grand Slam meeting: Wawrinka won 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, final, 2014 Australian Open

Last meeting at the French Open: Nadal won 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, 2013 quarter-finals

Stan Wawrinka’s road to the final

Round 1: defeated [Q] Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

Round 2: defeated Alexandr Dolgopolov (UKR) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

Round 3: defeated [28] Fabio Fognini (ITA) 7-6 (7-2), 6-0, 6-2

Round 4: defeated [15] Gael Monfils (FRA) 7-5, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2

Quarter-finals: defeated [7] Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Semi-finals: defeated [1] Andy Murray (GBR) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1

Previous best result: Won (2015)

Rafael Nadal’s road to the final

Round 1: defeated Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Round 2: defeated Robin Haase (NED) 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

Round 3: defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-0, 6-1, 6-0

Round 4: defeated [17] Roberto Bautista-Agut (ESP) 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Quarter-finals: defeated [20] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-2, 2-0 ret.

Semi-finals: defeated [6] Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-3, 6-4, 6-0

Previous best result: Won nine times (2005-09, 2010-14)

Stats that matter

This will be Nadal’s tenth French Open final (9-0) and 22nd Major final (14-7) overall, while it’s Wawrinka’s second French Open final (1-0) and fourth Grand Slam final (3-0) overall.

This will be the pair’s 19th meeting overall (Nadal 15-3), fourth at a Major (Nadal 2-1), fourth in a final (Nadal 2-1), second at the French Open (Nadal 1-0), and second in a Major final (Wawrinka 1-0).

Nadal will be going for his 15th Major title, which would see him surpass Pete Sampras on the Grand Slam leaderboard and trail only Federer, who has won 18 Major titles.

Wawrinka is going for his fourth Major title, and second at the French Open.

This is the first Grand Slam final in which Wawrinka has not had to face the world number one. Even if he does win, his run to the title would include beating the top seed (he defeated Andy Murray in the semi-finals).

Both Wawrinka and Nadal are unbeaten in French Open finals, having played one and nine respectively, which means one of them will experience the ignominy of being runner-up for the first time.

Wawrinka is unbeaten in three previous Grand Slam finals, including defeating Nadal to win his first Major, at the 2014 Australian Open.

Wawrinka is the oldest men’s finalist at Roland Garros since Niki Pilic reached the final in 1973.

Nadal is aiming to become the first man or woman in Open era history to win ten titles at any one Grand Slam tournament.

A straight-sets win for Nadal would see him complete a third flawless run to the French Open title. He did not drop a set en route to winning in 2008 and 2010.

Nadal has not yet been taken past ten games in any of his 16 completed sets. His 2008 and 2010 title runs included at least one tiebreak set.

There has not been a five-set men’s final at Roland Garros since 2004, when Gaston Gaudio came from two sets to love down to upset the favourite, compatriot Guillermo Coria.

Prediction

Rafael Nadal in straight sets.