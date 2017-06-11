Carlton Blues vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

The GWS Giants will be looking to secure top spot for the second week running when they travel to Etihad Stadium to take on the Carlton Blues. Join The Roar for live scores and highlights from 3:20pm (AEST).
The Giants have been badly bitten by the injury bug this season, with a number of key players on the sidelines for lengthy stints, but despite having nine of their best 22 out of the side, they still sit a game clear on top of the ladder, having been defeated just twice this season.
The stars have been as good as ever, with Jeremy Cameron going to another level this year, Toby Greene continuing his career renaissance and Josh Kelly proving that may be worth even more than the nine-year, $9 million deal reportedly offered by North Melbourne.
But the lesser lights forced in by injury have been just as critical to the Giants’ fortunes, the likes of Aidan Corr, Sam Reid and Harry Perryman all showing that the side’s depth is just as good as the A-list talent they have at their disposal.
Despite winning just three games this season and sitting 17th on the ladder, Carlton have been almost as impressive as their opponents this season.
With a rebuilding list, many predicted the Blues to finish near the foot of the ladder come season’s end, but coach Brendon Bolton has led his charges superbly to some inspiring wins and gallant losses.
While they couldn’t get the four points against North Melbourne, the Blues were able to turn around a seven-goal deficit in the second quarter to hit the front in the final term, but lacked the experience and class to get over the line in the end.
In Sam Docherty and Kade Simpson, the Blues have two of the best rebounding defenders going around, and with Patrick Cripps, Marc Murphy and Bryce Gibbs becoming a lethal trio in midfield and Levi Casboult overcoming his goalkicking woes, Carlton’s stocks look to be rising rapidly.
Prediction
The Blues have the midfield firepower to match it with the Giants’ depleted stocks, but their forward line is still and issue, and against a GWS attack armed to the teeth with star power, it’s difficult to see them being able to kick a winning score.
GWS to retain top spot with a 44-point victory.
There haven’t been many players as maligned as Liam Jones in his two-and-a-bit years in navy blue, but after a sensational form turnaround playing in defence in the VFL, the former Bulldog has forced his way back into the Blues’ line-up, with a match-up against one of Jeremy Cameron or Jonathon Patton looming large.
Can the comeback man prove his VFL form was no fluke and inspire his teammates to an upset win? Or will the class of the Giants shine through in the end?
Tune into The Roar’s live blog from 3:20pm (AEST), and don’t forget to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.
4:25pm
Tim Miller said | 4:25pm | ! Report
GWS look for one last forward foray, Johnson goes long to space inside 50 but Docherty gets back, chips to Casboult on the wing and the siren sounds to end a sensational half for the navy blue!
Carlton 7.4 (46)
GWS 5.8 (38)
4:24pm
Tim Miller said | 4:24pm | ! Report
BEHIND CARLTON
Carlton peppering the goals here but can’t quite finish it off, they build impressively with a long ball in, Fisher roves, gets it out to Cripps, gives it to Gibbs but his right foot snap is offline.
Carlton 7.4 (46)
GWS 5.8 (38)
Q2, 0.31 left
4:23pm
Tim Miller said | 4:23pm | ! Report
BEHIND CARLTON
Long ball into the Blues’ attacking 50, and Thomas roves it beautifully, gathers and gives the handball to Simpson in space, but on his non-preferred right foot, he can’t get the right bend and it clatters through for a minor score. Carlton putting the Giants under some serious pressure here.
Carlton 7.3 (45)
GWS 5.8 (38)
Q2, 1.51 left
4:22pm
Tim Miller said | 4:22pm | ! Report
Cameron marks on 50 and goes long to the hot spot, but nobody’s there and Jones reads it best, jumping in for an intercept! He’s not missed a beat on return, contunuing his sensational VFL form.
4:20pm
Tim Miller said | 4:20pm | ! Report
GOAL CARLTON
Big tackle from Alex Silvagni on Whitfield in the forward 50, pins one arm so he can’t get rid of it legally, and because he’s got one arm free, the umpire pings him for holding the ball! Silvagni goes back from 30 directly in front, and puts it through! Blues back in front again!
Carlton 7.2 (44)
GWS 5.8 (38)
4:18pm
Tim Miller said | 4:18pm | ! Report
BEHIND GWS
Himmelberg nabs Williamson holding the ball on the wing, he switches to Wilson who bangs it long. Patton handpasses out of congestion to Scully, but his roller doesn’t bounce through.
Carlton 6.2 (38)
GWS 5.8 (38)
Q2, 5.12 left
4:18pm
AdelaideDocker said | 4:18pm | ! Report
Oooooh, Carlton would’ve been free if Marchbank didn’t overrun that ball!
4:19pm
AdelaideDocker said | 4:19pm | ! Report
Spoke to soon.
Good on ya, Jack Silvangi!
4:21pm
Tim Miller said | 4:21pm | ! Report
Carlton still looking very scrappy, and yet they just keep forcing the ball into scoring areas. It’s been a case of an old Toyota Camry outgunning a Maserati today.