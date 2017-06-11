Carlton Blues vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

The GWS Giants will be looking to secure top spot for the second week running when they travel to Etihad Stadium to take on the Carlton Blues. Join The Roar for live scores and highlights from 3:20pm (AEST).

The Giants have been badly bitten by the injury bug this season, with a number of key players on the sidelines for lengthy stints, but despite having nine of their best 22 out of the side, they still sit a game clear on top of the ladder, having been defeated just twice this season.

The stars have been as good as ever, with Jeremy Cameron going to another level this year, Toby Greene continuing his career renaissance and Josh Kelly proving that may be worth even more than the nine-year, $9 million deal reportedly offered by North Melbourne.

But the lesser lights forced in by injury have been just as critical to the Giants’ fortunes, the likes of Aidan Corr, Sam Reid and Harry Perryman all showing that the side’s depth is just as good as the A-list talent they have at their disposal.

Despite winning just three games this season and sitting 17th on the ladder, Carlton have been almost as impressive as their opponents this season.

With a rebuilding list, many predicted the Blues to finish near the foot of the ladder come season’s end, but coach Brendon Bolton has led his charges superbly to some inspiring wins and gallant losses.

While they couldn’t get the four points against North Melbourne, the Blues were able to turn around a seven-goal deficit in the second quarter to hit the front in the final term, but lacked the experience and class to get over the line in the end.

In Sam Docherty and Kade Simpson, the Blues have two of the best rebounding defenders going around, and with Patrick Cripps, Marc Murphy and Bryce Gibbs becoming a lethal trio in midfield and Levi Casboult overcoming his goalkicking woes, Carlton’s stocks look to be rising rapidly.

Prediction

The Blues have the midfield firepower to match it with the Giants’ depleted stocks, but their forward line is still and issue, and against a GWS attack armed to the teeth with star power, it’s difficult to see them being able to kick a winning score.

GWS to retain top spot with a 44-point victory.

There haven’t been many players as maligned as Liam Jones in his two-and-a-bit years in navy blue, but after a sensational form turnaround playing in defence in the VFL, the former Bulldog has forced his way back into the Blues’ line-up, with a match-up against one of Jeremy Cameron or Jonathon Patton looming large.

Can the comeback man prove his VFL form was no fluke and inspire his teammates to an upset win? Or will the class of the Giants shine through in the end?

Tune into The Roar’s live blog from 3:20pm (AEST), and don’t forget to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.