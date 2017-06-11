Carlton Kreuz to give Giants the Blues

Ollie Wines goes 'berserk' as another third man up controversy strikes

Carlton have produced one of the great upsets of the year, stunning the GWS Giants in a one-point victory that will be talked about among Blues fans for years to come.

A Zac Fisher behind with two minutes on the clock gave the Blues the lead, and a spirited GWS attack was cut off by a Blues defence that was magnificent all day.

Despite controlling large parts of the first half, the Giants found themselves unable to make inroads in their forward 50, with their dangerous forward line quelled by a disciplined Blues’ defensive effort.

And the unlikely source of former Western Bulldog Liam Jones was at the centre of it, the much-maligned Blue continuing his stellar VFL form to finish with 6 marks, three of them intercepts, as well as curbing the influence of Jonathon Patton.

There were no such issues for the Blues up forward, whose speed on the rebound continually caught the Giants defence out, with David Cunningham in particular dangerous inside attacking 50 with a pair of goals.

The arm wrestle continued in the third term, with the Blues hanging onto their slim lead despite the Giants throwing everything at them.

A scintillating passage of play where the Giants broke from defensive 50 and overcame some desperate Blues defence for a Matt de Boer goal in the square looked more like the Giants of old, but the Blues’ pressure was telling, with their trademark running and pinpoint kicking largely hampered.

With the margin just four points at three-quarter time, it was set to be a last quarter for the ages.

Dylan Shiel put the Giants in front early with a clever snap, but a former Giant in Jed Lamb responded for the Blues in his first game for the year.

Shiel was enormous, but so was Matthew Kreuzer for the Blues, the ruckman marking his 150th game with arguably his best performance yet.

Points were traded, blows were struck, and the Blues had a one-point lead with a minute on the clock.

And there it stayed, the Giants’ last attack stymied to send the fans into raptures. 17th had beaten 1st.

What else in this crazy season?

Final score

Carlton Blues 10.11.71

GWS Giants 9.16.70