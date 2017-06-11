Hanigan happy to follow Wallabies greats

With his family making a 2000km trek and skipping a university graduation to watch him play, Wallabies debutant Ned Hanigan was under pressure before he even made it on to the field for his first Test.

But the 22-year-old flanker delivered in spades at AAMI Park, playing an integral role in Australia’s 37-14 win over Fiji in their first international of the year.

He was one of four debutants with inside centre Karmichael Hunt, reserve halfback Joe Powell and back-rower Richard Hardwick all having their first run.

Hanigan comes from a farming family in Coonamble, a tiny wheat and sheep town north of Dubbo in country NSW.

His parents were already en route to the Gold Coast for his brother Charlie’s university graduation, but after Hanigan’s shock selection they ditched the car, delayed the graduation and all flew to Melbourne.

The young Waratah said it had been a whirlwind week and he tried to soak up every moment, including standing alongside big prop Sekope Kepu belting out the national anthem.

“I was in bed staring at the roof the night before thinking, ‘Geez it’s getting pretty close’ but you just capture it and learn from it and enjoy it and I just soaked it up,” Hanigan said.

He said playing Test rugby was addictive and he was proud to follow in the footsteps of great Australian flankers like Simon Poidevin and Owen Finegan.

“So many great players have worn that No.6 jersey and to now be a part of such history was something I got taken back by,” he said.

“As soon as you get a little sniff you want to stay in it and hopefully I’ve done enough because once you get a feel you want plenty more.”