The individual battles inside NZ rugby’s scrap for second

Friday night’s Super Rugby clash was all about the fight for second behind the all-conquering Crusaders, with the Chiefs taking the points in a real clash of the titans.

All over the pitch there were individual clashes for those tinged with the Darkness, with most of them in the backs.

1. The battle of the initials at halfback – TJP versus TKB

I really wonder whether TJ Perenara has just played himself out of a starting spot for the ABs. New Zealand’s entire game is based on quick and efficient supply from the base and TJP could not have picked a worse time for his wobbliest distribution display of the season.

To call it messy would be generous, it was genuinely poor. Not only did he throw four or five passes into the deck but the lack of width and pace on the pass generally will be concerning the higher ups.

He remains however, at his combative best, almost as an extra loose forward in the Marshall/Cowan mould, but his core duty was sorely astray.

Hitting the deck too easily when pushed in the back in a ball chase was an additional major minus.

TKB was not faultless either but his passing was generally flat, wide and out in front of the receiver, his kicking and game management made him the clear winner of this contest.

2. NZ’s best two tens went head to head, and the now apprentice came out on top

While he didn’t return after the break, Aaron Cruden handed out a masterclass on how to manage a rush defence line during the first forty, and given this is undoubtedly what the Lions will bring come Test time, Hansen and co will now have some food for thought.

One of the best weapons against the rush is a ten who has the courage not to pass on a problem, but to hold onto the ball for that extra second, putting your personal safety at risk, look for the flaw in the line and react accordingly.

Cruden displayed the full tool kit in the first half, the pass back inside, the grubber at the line, and taking the ball to the line to pop the ball around the corner, together with hands fast enough to get the ball to the outside; very cool calm and collected.

His game management was top drawer too as time after time he went at Nehe Milner-Skudder’s wing where NMS was having a hell of time with the defensive pattern and looked all at sea.

Crude scored one, nailed at the line when another looked likely, a clear winner on the night.

If there is one lingering concern about BBBBB, (outside his goal-kicking) it is his ability control a contest, and last night he fell short for mine.

His ability to take the ball while moving forward and generating space outside him is unrivalled, as he displayed in the run up to the ‘Canes opening try, but really want to see him directing the game in addition to the quite scary explosiveness we saw a couple of times last night.

Beauden Barrett must have missed the memo on not kicking to New Zealand Super teams too, a rather directionless kick to the Canes weak defensive side saw the ball returned with interest for the Chiefs opener.

3. The midfield maestros

Three winners – One loser. Let’s start with the conductor.

Charlie Ngatai is a prince among footballers, time, organisation and decision making are all first class and he organised a defensive screen that newly minted AB Laumape simply couldn’t penetrate.

Long may he stay healthy, a Ngatai/Crotty starting New Zealand midfield will be just fine thank you very much.

Another triple initial ALB is a master of timing also. When the games get big, you have to get big with them and didn’t he show up on cue.

Defensively sound as he has been all season, this was a break out attacking display for the year where he demonstrated the leg speed we all admired in 2016, still remains.

My question when Ngani Laumape was selected was, can he defend? Based on last night the answer is surely, not well enough.

A couple of poor defensive reads together with his quietest game ball in hand makes you wonder whether his higher selection has tempered the instincts that got him selected in the first place.

If the defensively excellent Malakai Fekitoa can feel aggrieved at his squad omission, then include Vince Aso on that list too.

Undaunted by the big match Aso had a blinder, strong with ball in hand, defensively sound and a try saving tackle all contributed to an excellent display – did the wrong Canes midfielder come out of the hat I wonder.

4. Wunderkind versus atom ant at fullback

Starting to notice a trend here as Dmac takes the ribbon in this contest also. 86kgs of pure Southland breeding in that tiny frame and he plays like a man ten kilos bigger.

Bounced up from a solid shot from Julian Savea under a high ball, two try saving tackles, one on the Bus and one on TJP, added to his normal explosive running and a good long kicking game all contributed to a fine display.

Jordie looked a little tentative on the day for mine, he showed fine hands for the Wes Goosen try in the corner and touchline conversion when needed was class under pressure, but a decision to run when outnumbered late in the game saw him halted by Sam Cane and the conceded penalty at that ruck, in front of the sticks, saw the Chiefs out a handy ten-point gap.

Overcommitted on D when Perenara got stepped for the Lowe try as well.

5. The gain-line giants – Ardie v Sam Cane

While their positions did not have them head to head, this was always going to be a big contributor to the winner of the gain-line. In the second half they came together.

Ardie, ball in hand, legs pumping and fighting for ever inch, wrapping him up was Sam Cane, equally trying to drive him back and tie up the ball at the same time.

Eventually the laws of inertia took over and they collapsed together on the spot, a fitting outcome.

Both were in everything, Sam Cane efficient in all he does combining tackling and being a pest a ruck time with some nice link play, Ardie bristling with intent but a couple of errors and a poorly judged grubber kick count against him when the lollies are handed out.

Honourable Mentions

Kane Hames and Casey Laulala. One wobbly scrum to start but they then took over. Laulala keeps improving as he puts his injury behind him, and we all like a destructive tighthead.

Vaea Fafita – Great line out work and real energy around the park validating his identification for the next level.

The Chiefs’ decision to not kick for goal from a penalty right on full-time, with no risk of the ball hitting the post and staying in play, good clear thinking and game management. An extra three points made no difference to the bonus point situation