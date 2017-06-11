Ireland outclass US in rugby Test

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Ireland made a blistering start to their summer rugby tour with a 55-19 victory over the US at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Tries from Keith Earls (double), Jacob Stockdale, Niall Scannell, Kieran Marmion, Jack Conan, debutant James Ryan, Luke McGrath and Simon Zebo did the damage with fly-half Joey Carbery adding four points from the boot on Saturday.

Garry Ringrose added a solitary conversion with Rory Scannell, on his Test debut, kicking four points.

The outclassed Eagles replied with tries from Nic Civetta, John Quill and Ryan Matyas with former Connacht fly-half AJ MacGinty contributing four points from the kicking tee.

Joe Schmidt’s side had too much pace, power and precision for the Eagles, who are ranked 13 places below fourth-placed Ireland in the World Rankings.